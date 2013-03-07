Trending

Ubisoft Responds to PETA Backlash Over Assassin's Creed 4

PETA is up in arms about the newest Assassin's Creed.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (better known as PETA) absolutely does not condone any sort of violence towards animals. Apparently, they won't even make an exception for animals featured in video games.

Recently, Ubisoft showed off the announcement trailer for Assassin's Creed IV: Blackflag, which would feature assassin's living a pirate's life. The game features hunting whales, which is something that PETA finds disgusting.

"Whaling—that is, shooting whales with harpoons and leaving them to struggle for an hour or more before they die or are hacked apart while they are still alive—may seem like something out of the history books," said a PETA spokesperson, "but this bloody industry still goes on today in the face of international condemnation, and it’s disgraceful for any game to glorify it. PETA encourages video game companies to create games that celebrate animals—not games that promote hurting and killing them."

Venturebeat contacted Ubisoft for a statement, and they responded hilariously in kind: "History is our playground in Assassin’s Creed. Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag is a work of fiction that depicts the real events during the Golden Era of Pirates. We do not condone illegal whaling, just as we don’t condone a pirate lifestyle of poor hygiene, plundering, hijacking ships, and over-the-legal-limit drunken debauchery."

Video games have been blamed in the not-so-recent past for spurring violence in youth. Should American's next fear be for increased whaling in youth?

52 Comments Comment from the forums
  • blackscreen 08 March 2013 00:05
    Anyone else wishing Ubisoft's response was "PeTA can go eat a bag of rocks"?
  • sliem 08 March 2013 00:07
    Stupid PETA, this is a game. If your kinds are allowed to win, there would only be one game: Hello Kitty Island Adventure.
  • gggplaya 08 March 2013 00:08
    PETA needs to get over it. People need to eat, this is the cycle of life. It's no different than trapping where the animal may struggle to get out of a leg trap and be in pain for many hours before it's killed.
  • Vorador2 08 March 2013 00:10
    PETA has way too much free time in their hands.
  • makaveli316 08 March 2013 00:11
    Hahaha great response from Ubisoft :D
  • anxiousinfusion 08 March 2013 00:13
    I want to see somebody make "Cannibal Holocaust: The Game" just to spite peta.
  • vertigo_2000 08 March 2013 00:15
    We should stop harpooning whales and start harpooning PETA spokespeople.

    Which scenario is more likely?:
    A. Your average run-of-the-mill Teenage Timmy, after playing through the latest Assassin's Creed video game, pries his butt off his parents sofa, away from the TV and video game system, and decides that what he just did in the video game must be worth doing in real life. Goes to the local marina and hijacks a seaworthy vessel (checking before hand to ensure that the vessel has all the necessary harpooing equipment already on board). Googles how to operate a fishing boat and sails away from the convenience stores, shopping malls, teenage girls and whatever other things teenagers are into, out into the open sea. There, he displays a patience unheard of in modern adolescents, and waits for a whale to reveal himself. Now, a master of boating, he is able to both stear the vessel in order to chase the whale as well as fire the harpoon gun in order to kill the whale.

    or

    B. Timmy goes to the kitchen to heat a pizza pop while the next game loads on his gaming console.
  • leafman420 08 March 2013 00:16
    Oh my gosh, Ubisoft is trying to kill??? Data?? You evil???? Ah um, I think I like booty more. :) ftw ubisoft.
  • blubbey 08 March 2013 00:16
    Hey PETA! http://i.imgur.com/7FCAz.jpg Just kidding http://i.imgur.com/Mh88u.gif
  • chuckchurch 08 March 2013 00:17
    Nuke the Whales!
