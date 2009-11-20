New Craigslist Trend: Trade Sex for Rent?

Is trading sex for rent the new trend on Craigslist? That may be the case, as ABC15 in Arizona is reporting that the housing slump and recession has driven many cash-strapped men and women to Craigslist and other online classified websites. Their purpose? To provide sex in return for housing or rent money.



While the ABC affiliate didn't post direct links to the ads, the station said that many such advertisements were listed on the Phoenix Craigslist site and "other major U.S. markets." Many of the ads were somewhat subtle in nature while others were blunt and to-the-point. But based on the examples provided by the TV station, the listings appeared to be from renters seeking "financially distressed" roommates.



To back up its claim, ABC15 provided a few samples. One ad from Fountain Hills was titled "Free rent and Corvette for live-in hottie girl roommate." Another listing said that there was a spare room for rent, and only ladies were allowed to apply. "I live by myself, am single and good looking," the ad read. "Would like to have a female roommate in good shape and willing to trade favors in exchange for rent. Please include a picture with your response.”



ABC15 said that the Valley police departments keep tabs on Craigslist and other national classified websites for fraud, criminal activity, and sex crimes. Mark Clark, the spokesman for the Scottsdale Police Department, said that the offers described by ABC15 could quality as prostitution. While it's assumed that there are probably female renters looking for male roommates, many of the examples provided by ABC15 were male renters seeking desperate women.

