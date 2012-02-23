Trending

VIDEO: Borderlands 2 Gets Release Date and Trailer

By

Time to start marking off days on the calendar.

It's been several years since the release of the original Borderlands title and well over six months since Gearbox confirmed the game and gave it the official 'Borderlands 2' title. Today, the company gave the game an official release date. The game is currently scheduled for launch in mid-September, roughly 13 months after it was announced. 2K Games and Gearbox Software said today that gamers in North America will get the game on September 18, while those outside of North America will see it land September 21.

Borderlands 2 will see players take on Handsome Jack and Hyperion Corporation (single-handedly or through co-op) with new characters, skills, environments, missions, enemies, weapons, and equipment. You can team up with a friend either, via split-screen, or online with the game's drop-in-drop-out capabilities.

"The addictive gameplay and shooting and looting mayhem of the first Borderlands is back and better than ever in Borderlands 2, taking the franchise to an entirely new level," said Christoph Hartmann, president of 2K. "With more guns, more enemies, more missions, an engaging story and all-new characters, Borderlands 2 promises to bring a new era to gaming this fall."

As if that weren't enough, we didn't just get a release date today. Oh no, the folks at Gearbox and 2K Games have also published a pretty bad-ass trailer for the game. Check it out below and let us know what you think!

32 Comments Comment from the forums
  • eklipz330 23 February 2012 11:08
    this is one of those games that are best played closest to release date; after a while, the community just kind of tapers off, and support for it dies as well. if you're thinking about waiting for it to hit the bargain bin, you might want to think again... this game is all about being played with other people.
    Reply
  • pharoahhalfdead 23 February 2012 11:20
    I'm buying. There's not another game that I'm lookin forward to play more than this.

    For me, this is one of the very few games where great graphics aren't a factor when it comes to sheer game play enjoyment. There's tons of games that have way better graphics but not nearly as much pure fun game play.
    Reply
  • nebun 23 February 2012 11:41
    people actually play this excuse of a game? what's up with the graphics?
    Reply
  • alikum 23 February 2012 11:52
    nebunpeople actually play this excuse of a game? what's up with the graphics?games aren't always about graphics. You can stick with your Crysh*t while we all enjoy our borderlands gameplay.
    Reply
  • 23 February 2012 12:08
    So It'll be out before Diablo 3?
    Reply
  • elcentral 23 February 2012 12:22
    1 border for me were to easy the electrick guns culd prock way to much and multiple times had a usi and ewery round i shoot got me around 30 simultanies 27 electrick dmg procks so most times when bosses hit 10% i dident need to shoot no more.
    Reply
  • sosofm 23 February 2012 12:40
    Great game, simple and a lot of action.
    Reply
  • kcorp2003 23 February 2012 12:42
    nebunpeople actually play this excuse of a game? what's up with the graphics?
    Yes i play this game if you know what is fun. I can tell you are from a young spoiled generation of gaming.

    Educate your mind and watch Graphics vs. Aesthetics
    http://penny-arcade.com/patv/episode/graphics-vs.-aesthetics
    Reply
  • alidan 23 February 2012 13:46
    kcorp2003Yes i play this game if you know what is fun. I can tell you are from a young spoiled generation of gaming. Educate your mind and watch Graphics vs. Aestheticshttp://penny-arcade.com/patv/episo aesthetics
    i cant agree more with that video... granted i put a GREAT deal of importance on textures now, apposed to anything else.

    jaggies when you are playing at 1920x1080 or 1920x1200 (i window play games at 1080 so i can have the screen full but enough space to click on crap in the background, while 1200 is for pure fullscreen goodness) they are non existent.

    but poor testures... well i can see them in many games without even trying to find them... which is very discouraging. games like skyrim, i can forgive for having poor textures... they developed the game and engine a long time ago, and pcs honestly just weren't the same back than, and that in an open world game they have to leave some things looking worse just due to engine capabilities. but any other game type i can not forgive for horrendous testure popin (masseffect as an example) because that takes me out of the game, or like in dragon age (on the 360, pc wanst good enough to play it back than) where the game constantly zoomed in on me and i could count the pixels int he textures.
    Reply
  • 23 February 2012 13:51
    Cool, trailer blocked in Germany because of music license? GEMA *uck off!
    Reply