VIDEO: Borderlands 2 Gets Release Date and Trailer

It's been several years since the release of the original Borderlands title and well over six months since Gearbox confirmed the game and gave it the official 'Borderlands 2' title. Today, the company gave the game an official release date. The game is currently scheduled for launch in mid-September, roughly 13 months after it was announced. 2K Games and Gearbox Software said today that gamers in North America will get the game on September 18, while those outside of North America will see it land September 21.
Borderlands 2 will see players take on Handsome Jack and Hyperion Corporation (single-handedly or through co-op) with new characters, skills, environments, missions, enemies, weapons, and equipment. You can team up with a friend either, via split-screen, or online with the game's drop-in-drop-out capabilities.
"The addictive gameplay and shooting and looting mayhem of the first Borderlands is back and better than ever in Borderlands 2, taking the franchise to an entirely new level," said Christoph Hartmann, president of 2K. "With more guns, more enemies, more missions, an engaging story and all-new characters, Borderlands 2 promises to bring a new era to gaming this fall."
As if that weren't enough, we didn't just get a release date today. Oh no, the folks at Gearbox and 2K Games have also published a pretty bad-ass trailer for the game. Check it out below and let us know what you think!
For me, this is one of the very few games where great graphics aren't a factor when it comes to sheer game play enjoyment. There's tons of games that have way better graphics but not nearly as much pure fun game play.
Yes i play this game if you know what is fun. I can tell you are from a young spoiled generation of gaming.
Educate your mind and watch Graphics vs. Aesthetics
http://penny-arcade.com/patv/episode/graphics-vs.-aesthetics
i cant agree more with that video... granted i put a GREAT deal of importance on textures now, apposed to anything else.
jaggies when you are playing at 1920x1080 or 1920x1200 (i window play games at 1080 so i can have the screen full but enough space to click on crap in the background, while 1200 is for pure fullscreen goodness) they are non existent.
but poor testures... well i can see them in many games without even trying to find them... which is very discouraging. games like skyrim, i can forgive for having poor textures... they developed the game and engine a long time ago, and pcs honestly just weren't the same back than, and that in an open world game they have to leave some things looking worse just due to engine capabilities. but any other game type i can not forgive for horrendous testure popin (masseffect as an example) because that takes me out of the game, or like in dragon age (on the 360, pc wanst good enough to play it back than) where the game constantly zoomed in on me and i could count the pixels int he textures.