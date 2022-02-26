Wordle Unlimited is exactly what it sounds like — and very unofficial

If you’re a Wordle enthusiast who has already exhausted the Wordle archive, then Wordle Unlimited may just be the twist you’ve been looking for.

As the name suggests, it’s Wordle without the limitations. The most obvious improvement is that once you’ve successfully completed (or failed: no judgement here) a round, a new word will pop up in its place, without the requirement to wait a day as is the case with vanilla Wordle.

But that’s just the beginning of the way Wordle Unlimited lifts the limitations. Another is in terms of word length: in the settings menu, you can adjust the number of letters in the mystery word between as few as four and as many as 11 (though a cursory play with this suggests that five or six really is the sweet spot for the formula to work well.)

You may think that this loses much of the charm of Wordle. After all, if the whole world isn’t chasing the same word, is it really Wordle at all? Well, Wordle Unlimited has an answer to this in the form of “Wardle” —- which allows you to create a custom link where you and whoever you share it with is targeting the same word (with a number of lettings of your choosing).

Better still, you can create a custom game with your own choice of word to share with your contacts, to really test the strength of your friendship. Suffice it to say, if you create a board where the mystery word is “Lynxes” then you deserve the WhatsApp silent treatment.

Otherwise, it’s pretty much the same as plain old Wordle. You get six guesses at the word, and each attempt will color in the letters to give you a hint of whether you’re warm or cold: green represents a correct letter in the right spot, while yellow shows a correct letter in the wrong position.

Undoubtedly, this is one of the best Wordle alternatives we’ve seen, but the branding may be raising eyebrows at the New York Times, which recently paid seven figures for the hit word game. And no, it's not getting harder.

Want more of a challenge? Quordle will have you guessing four words at the same time, if you’re feeling truly masochistic.