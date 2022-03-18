Ukraine asks DJI to make country 'no-fly' zone for Russian-operated drones

DJI makes some of the best drones, but some of what makes them so popular for peacetime activities — ease of use, long flight times, and excellent cameras — also makes them useful for military operations, which is why the Ukrainian government has asked the company to create a 'no-fly' zone for its drones in Ukrainian airspace.

In a tweet directed at DJI, Mykhallo Federov, the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, posted an open letter to the company, stating that the Russian military was using DJI products to "navigate their missile[s] to kill civilians" in its invasion of Ukraine.

In addition, Federov said that the Russian military was using DJI Aeroscope — which identifies and geolocates DJI drones — to target Ukrainian DJI drone pilots.

In the letter, Federov asked DJI for the following:

The number of functioning DJI products in Ukraine, their ID, where and when they were purchased and activated

The map (on regions of Ukraine) of functioning DJI products in Ukraine

Switch on for Ukrainian users DJI AeroScope function

Block all DJI products functioning in Ukraine which were purchased and not activated in Ukraine

Block all DJI products which were purchased and activation in the Russian Federation, Syria, and Lebanon.”

DJI has previously instituted no-fly zones for its drones in conflict zones in Iraq and Syria after it was discovered that ISIS was weaponizing DJI drones. The company also uses geofencing to prevent its drones from flying around airports and other sensitive areas in the U.S. and elsewhere.

DJI responded to Federov's tweet with one of its own, stating in part that if the Ukrainian government were to formally request a 'no-fly' zone in the country, it would apply to all DJI drones, and not just those purchased outside the country.

In its tweet, DJI also noted that its geofencing feature was not foolproof, and that the Aeroscope system could not be turned off.

In a comment to Vice, Adam Lisberg, DJI’s North American corporate communication director, said that AeroScope could not be used by Russia to target Ukrainian drone pilots.

“AeroScope technology and geofencing technology were developed by DJI during peacetime,” Lisberg said to Vice. “Everything we’ve ever done with our drones we have done in the interest of safety, contemplating their use in peacetime. We never contemplated their features being used in an offensive capacity. We deplore anyone using our drones to cause harm.”

Tom's Guide has reached out to DJI for additional comment, and will update this story.

If you want to help Ukraine, here is a list of resources to which you can donate to charitable organizations.