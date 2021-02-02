Xbox Series X is getting this major Sony game

MLB The Show, the Sony PS4 and PS5 exclusive, will make the jump to Xbox Series X for the first time. Sony San Diego unveiled a trailer, where at the end it revealed that the game would be made available for pre-order on both competing video game consoles.

MLB The Show 21 will be be a cross-gen release, meaning not only will it hit PS4 and Xbox One, but PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Unfortunately, buying the PS4 version of the game won't automatically upgrade you to the PS5 version, that is, unless you buy the collector's edition. This cross-buy feature is useful if you have a PS5 in the living room and a PS4 in the bedroom. More information about the collector's edition will be revealed later this week on February 3.

(Image credit: Sony San Diego)

This year's game will feature Fernando “El Nino” Tatis Jr. as the cover athlete. It will also feature cross-platform play and progression.

MLB The Show 21 is set to launch on April 20. The game will retail for $60 on last-gen systems, and $70 on current gen. Pricing for the collector's edition has not been unveiled.