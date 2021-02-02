Xbox Series X is getting this major Sony game

MLB The Show, the Sony PS4 and PS5 exclusive, will make the jump to Xbox Series X for the first time. Sony San Diego unveiled a trailer, where at the end it revealed that the game would be made available for pre-order on both competing video game consoles.
MLB The Show 21 will be be a cross-gen release, meaning not only will it hit PS4 and Xbox One, but PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Unfortunately, buying the PS4 version of the game won't automatically upgrade you to the PS5 version, that is, unless you buy the collector's edition. This cross-buy feature is useful if you have a PS5 in the living room and a PS4 in the bedroom. More information about the collector's edition will be revealed later this week on February 3.
This year's game will feature Fernando “El Nino” Tatis Jr. as the cover athlete. It will also feature cross-platform play and progression.
MLB The Show 21 is set to launch on April 20. The game will retail for $60 on last-gen systems, and $70 on current gen. Pricing for the collector's edition has not been unveiled.