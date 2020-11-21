This L-shaped desk is the best thing I bought during the pandemic

What a difference some new furniture can make. I recently bought a proper L-shaped computer desk after years of using a cramped slab of wood from Ikea, and it’s improved every aspect of working, gaming and creating from home.

Like many of you, I now spend a majority of my day at my desk. It’s where I work, play games, stream to Twitch, make music and share memes with my friends on Discord. And while my roughly 47-inch desk was getting the job done for a while, I quickly realized how cramped my work and play space was becoming.

Before I upgraded to my current desk, my keyboard overlapped with my mouse pad, and I just barely had room for my two monitors — let alone my microphone, stream deck and myriad of other peripherals. But then I picked up GreenForest’s L-Shaped computer desk , and it changed the game completely.

Measuring roughly 39 inches on the long side with an additional 25-inch panel that wraps around to my left, GreenForest’s desk makes me feel like I truly have a home office rather than a small desk in my bedroom. I now have ample space for my peripherals, speakers and monitors, with tons of extra room to spare for when I need it. The desk’s secondary side panel has become an invaluable piece of real estate, as I’ve used it to photograph products, review laptops and store my consoles once it’s time to do some Twitch streaming.

Better yet, this GreenForest desk has fit seamlessly into my home office (which is also my bedroom; I live in New York City). Its sleek all-black design makes it ideal for professionals, content creators and gamers alike, and it only took me a few painless hours to set up. Its metal frame and firm wood panels feel sturdy, and after two months of consistent all-day use, I’ve yet to notice any wear and tear.

All of this functionality comes at a heck of a value, too. Whereas many of the best desks can run you $400 or more, I was able to snag this GreenForest model for $139. It’s even cheaper now, with an Amazon list price of $99 , and frequently dips even below that.

Ever since assembling GreenForest’s L-shaped desk, my computer area has become a nerdy oasis that I never want to leave. It’s my office, my gaming den, my music studio and so much more, and has made working and playing through the pandemic a true joy. Or, at least as much of a joy as things can be these days.