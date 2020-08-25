The Suicide Squad cast, trailer, release date and everything we know

The Suicide Squad has that The at the front for a very specific reason — to try and make sure we never remember 2016's dreadful film Suicide Squad.

And to achieve that, DC Entertainment has enlisted one of the best brains in comic book movies today: James Gunn. Yes, if you forgot, DC lured Gunn into its cinematic cabal back when Disney booted Gunn from The Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3 over some bad old tweets (the company and the director have since made nice).

And, thankfully, we finally got some bigger tastes of The Suicide Squad at the DC FanDome event. That includes the two clips we'll show below: a stylized look at the cast of lowlifes making up this new Suicide Squad (and the actors portraying them) and a behind the scenes look at The Suicide Squad movie.

Here's everything we know about The Suicide Squad, including its cast, release date and more.

The Suicide Squad cast

Leading the cast, of course, are Margot Robbie and Viola Davis, returning as Harley Quinn and Amanda Waller, respectively. Joel Kinnaman is also back, as Rick Flag.

We're super excited to see Idris Elba in a comic book movie, and he's filling the role of Bloodsport. Other highlights include Nathan Fillion, Michael Rooker, Peter Capaldi and Steve Agee. You can see some of the cast in this preview video:

After that, The Suicide Squad's cast goes all sorts of bonkers. The 16-time WWE world champion John Cena plays Peacemaker, who is, in Cena's words, "a douchey Captain America." Oh, and what fresh heck will Pete Davidson uncork as Blackguard?

Plus, we've got the singular Taika Waititi to look forward to appearing in The Suicide Squad; he's listed as in a TBA role.

The Suicide Squad is set to release (and wreak havoc) on August 6, 2021.

But as most comic book movies can tell you — hi, Wonder Woman 1984 — you can't bet on any release dates. Not until the end of the theater-shuttering COVID-19 restrictions we currently have today (though some theaters are starting to reopen).

The Suicide Squad trailer

While the cast of The Suicide Squad is enough to make some of us excited, the first sorta-teaser trailer for the film, dubbed a "DC FanDome Exclusive Sneak peek" is what got the TG staff completely on board.

In the below clip, you'll see the excitement in James Gunn's face, as he talks about making the movie with his own angle. Producer Peter Safran calls it a "gritty 1970's war movie" meshed with Gunn's signature characters and comedy.

It's also where we get to see Mr. Cena in his truly ridiculous outfit.