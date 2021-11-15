The first Apple Watch 7 Black Friday deal is here — how to get yours

It's about time — the Apple Watch Black Friday deals have discounted the Apple Watch 7, the latest version with a larger display, brighter screen and faster charging. Though the savings aren't much, you can finally buy the Apple Watch 7 for less than full price.

Sam's Club has the Apple Watch 7 on sale for $384. This 41mm model with GPS normally starts costs $399, so you'll save $15 thanks to Black Friday deals. Again, it's not a massive promotion, but for the smartwatch's first price drop we'll respect any savings.

Apple Watch 7 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $384 @ Sam's Club Apple Watch 7 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $384 @ Sam's Club

In either Starlight and Green finishes, the Apple Watch 7 is $15 off. This is the first time the new smartwatch is on sale during Black Friday deals season.

The deal benefits existing Sam's Club members. Shipping is even free for Sam's Club Plus subscribers. When you sign up for a new account, you'll also get $30 credit as long as you spend $30 on your first order. That would bring the price of the Apple Watch 7 down to $354 if it's the only item in your cart.

If you've been wondering whether you should buy the Apple Watch 6 or Apple Watch 7 with Black Friday deals, this could be the time to invest in Apple's new smartwatch. Current Apple Watch 6 deals drop the price around $50 as retailers look to clear stock. For $35 more, you get a newer version of the best smartwatch around.

Thanks to an always-on display, plenty of health features and seamless integration with other Apple devices, the Apple Watch 7 sets the example of what a smartwatch should be. It should keep you connected, help you monitor your health, and extend your smartphone to the convenience of your wrist.

With watchOS 8, the Apple Watch 7 can do plenty without your smartphone, too. It can be used to control your HomeKit devices and work as a virtual key for your hotel room or car. Although this Sam's Club promotion applies to the GPS-version, upgrading to LTE connectivity could further free your Apple Watch, letting you take calls and send messages when your iPhone isn't nearby.

We're tracking the best Black Friday smartwatch deals as they arrive. So if further savings come to the Apple Watch 7, we'll be the first to let you know.