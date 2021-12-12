When I got one of the best smart water leak detectors earlier this year, I recalled returning home from vacation to a filthy flood caused by an old, bursted pipe in my basement. Though this happened more than 10 years ago, the stink of mildew still traumatizes me.

Now, in a new home — a DIY smart home, nonetheless — I’ve taken measures to make sure our finished basement doesn’t suffer the same misfortune. Thanks to Flo by Moen Smart Water Detectors, a series of simple-to-install pucks that pair to Alexa and sound an alarm in the presence of water, I have some peace of mind when I’m away.

DIY Smart Home See our smart home guide for everything you need to know (and buy) to set up a connected space.

I set up the smart water-detecting pucks at the start of summer, where excessive humidity in my beachside community was a bigger concern perhaps than cracked pipes. One of the best dehumidifiers provided a fix once our water sensors read just how much moisture lingered in the air. But transitioning our home to winter meant getting prepared for cold weather to challenge our plumbing.

Along with knowing how to insulate your windows for winter, how to bleed a radiator or even how to winterize your hydrangeas, you should know how to keep your pipes intact when the temperatures drop.

Frozen pipes are prone to crack. When the water in your plumbing system freezes, it expands, adds pressure to your pipes and voila, you’re dealing with a rather expensive dilemma. According to Fixr, the average cost to fix a cracked pipe is $500, but that doesn’t include the value of personal effects or replacing ruined carpet or walls. You could be looking at thousands of dollars in damage.

With water leak detectors like mine, you’ll at least be informed of the early signs of a leaking pipe, whether you’re home to hear the alarm or receive a push notification from a smartphone app. If you’re home, you can manually shut off your water system to stop the leak before a professional comes by for a repair.

But if you plan on being away from your home for an extended period of time during the winter, you might want to consider a smart water shutoff system instead. Flo by Moen offers a $499 smart water shutoff device that can stop water by itself if it detects a major leak, as well as monitor overall water usage. The $699 Phyn Plus Smart Water Assistant offers the same assurance. Both are be installed in-line at your house’s main water supply line by a plumber, and can shut off your whole home’s water on your command or when triggered by a leak. (One could even cut water to my cool Alexa-enabled smart faucet.)

For more “DIY”-style solutions, affordable devices separate from your water line like the Flo by Moen pucks ($78) or the Resideo Wi-Fi Water Leak & Freeze Detector ($79) at least let you keep an eye out for potential plumbing concerns. Either will let you know about suspicious temperature changes, too. A failing HVAC system or any reason your house falls to freezing temperatures puts you as risk for a burst pipe. While you can always get one of the best smart thermostats (just checking, do you know what a C-Wire is?) to see the inside temperature from your phone, water leak detector devices are an additional safeguard.

For more “DIY”-style solutions, affordable devices separate from your water line like the Flo by Moen pucks ($78) or the Resideo Wi-Fi Water Leak & Freeze Detector ($79) at least let you keep an eye out for potential plumbing concerns. Either will let you know about large temperature changes, too. A failing HVAC system or any reason your house falls to freezing temperatures puts you as risk for a bursted pipe. While you can always get one of the best smart thermostats (just checking, do you know what a C-Wire is?) to see the inside temperature from your phone, water leak detector devices are an additional safeguard.

The best smart home devices don’t just make your day-to-day more convenient. If you haven’t already learned how to save thousands setting up a connected space, you could save as much with intelligent defenses to common points of failure in any abode. At least I know that's one of my top motivations for setting up the ultimate smart home.