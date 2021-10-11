Knowing how to bleed a radiator will make all the difference to your heating this winter. If you’re turning up your heating, but find one or more of your radiators is stone cold, it's most likely that they need bleeding. You can bleed a radiator by essentially letting out trapped air that prevents water from heating up the entire radiator.

Another sign that your radiators need bleeding is if they make rattling, banging or gurgling noises, which can be a common issue for many households. Similar to insulating your windows for winter, knowing how to bleed a radiator will save you money on energy bills, as you won't be losing heat.

Luckily, bleeding a radiator is quick, easy and won't cost a thing. Follow these simple steps on how to bleed a radiator and keep your home toasty this winter.

Before you start, it’s advisable to identify which radiators need bleeding.

How to bleed a radiator to remove air

What you’ll need A radiator bleeding key Small container or towel to catch any drips of water Cloth Safety gloves

1. Check and diagnose your radiators — First, you'll need to turn your heating on in full so it reaches its highest temperature. Run your hand along the top of each radiator to see if there are any cold spots. If you find radiators that have cold areas, those are the ones that need to be bled.

2. Next up, turn off your radiators and allow to fully cool down. This is to prevent the risk of getting scolded from the hot water inside the radiators.

3. Once you’ve identified which radiators need bleeding, locate the radiator bleed valve which is usually at the top end. It tends to be a small metal screw or nut found inside a surrounding nut fixture.

4. To prevent messy spills discoloring your floor, lay down old towels or a tray to catch any water drips.

5. Insert your radiator key into the valve and slowly turn anti-clockwise to the halfway point to release the air pressure. If you've lost your key, you can find a suitable replacement on Amazon, such as the Wal-Rich Radiator Bleeding Air Valve Key.

You should hear a hissing sound as you turn the valve, meaning the trapped air is coming out. It’s advisable to hold a container underneath to catch any residual droplets of water.

6. Once the valve starts to release a steady stream of water, that signals the air is fully released, and you can now close the valve. Simply turn the valve clockwise to tighten it, and you’re all finished! You can repeat these steps for any other radiator around the home that needs bleeding. Turn your heating back on and double check there are no cold areas over the radiator.

