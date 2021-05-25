Samsung's stunning new 43-inch monitor doubles as a smart TV

Samsung is building out its Smart Monitor lineup in a big way. And these displays do a lot more than just display content, tapping into all sorts of smart TV apps. They even come with a solar-powered remote control.

The smaller M5 range now has a 24-inch 1080p display to go alongside the 27-inch, and 32-inch models. And the larger lineup is joined by a mammoth 43-inch 4K M7 model, which seems like an exciting candidate for our best monitors list.

As you might expect, the new Smart Monitors look sleek with their slim bezels and a stand positioned in the center. The only question is how practical one might find a 43-inch desktop display; some could see it as too big, while others might treat it as bounty of productivity-centric screen real estate.

The Smart Monitors offer a range of features. Built on the Tizen operating system, the Smart Monitors provide access to streaming video apps such as Netflix and Prime Video, as well as compatibility with the Google Assistant and Alexa.

(Image credit: Samsung)

With HDR10 support and built-in speakers, as well as a solar-powered remote control, the Smart Monitors can be used as TVs when the work day is over, allowing you to kick back and watch some of our picks for the best Netflix shows.

But the Smart Monitors are also geared up for productivity, with the option to remotely log into Microsoft Office 365 and offer compatibility with Samsung DeX, which you can access with a DeX-enabled Galaxy device like the Galaxy S21. With DeX you can connect a Galaxy phone and use the handset a mini PC, as the monitor will display a desktop interface.

Prices have yet to be revealed, but the 27-inch M5 was released at $229 and the 32-inch display has a price tag of $399. So you can expect the 24-inch models to be below $200 and the larger 43-inch screen to sit at $500.

We're excited to test the new Smart Monitors once they're released to see if they can live up to the hype.