Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 leak just revealed colors — and a design surprise

A suite of color options for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 2 have been leaked to an enthusiast Samsung website, and it seems we'll be getting more than black and bronze.

According to SamMobile, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will reportedly come in green and black options, as well as the potential for other colors. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes in the fetching Mystic Bronze, after all, so we'd be curious to see if that color makes a return.

The Galaxy Z Flip 2 will reportedly offer more options in the form of green, black, beige, and most promising, light violet; we saw this shade used to great effect in the Samsung Galaxy S21.

Given the predecessors to both foldable phones were rather striking devices, especially with the light lavender glow of Mirror Purple Galaxy Z Flip, it looks like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 2 could also deliver a burst of color to accompany their foldable forms.

SamMobile hasn’t mentioned where it's getting this information from, though the publication is fairly reliable when it comes to insider leaks. But, as ever, we’d caution a bit of skepticism here.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 splash resistance and other features

Another leak on Twitter by @chunvn8888 (spotted by TechRadar) points to the possibility that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will offer splash resistance. However, it's important to note that the leaker does not say that an IP rating is coming along for the ride, so don't expect to submerge this foldable phone.

With the Galaxy Z Fold 3, we’re expecting it to deliver refinements on its predecessor, likely borrowing a fair bit from the Galaxy S21 Ultra, with a Contour Cut rear camera module. Though some rumors have pointed toward it making use of an under-display selfie camera, which would certainly give the foldable phone a serious tech boost.

Other leaked and teased upgrades include S Pen support, stronger glass and a new chipset; probably the Snapdragon 888 .

A similar suite of upgrades is likely for the Galaxy Z Flip 2, with it borrowing design cues from the Galaxy S21 series, as well as getting a boost in camera capabilities, durability, and performance. We're not expecting any sweeping changes, rather it'll probably be more of an evolution over its predecessor.

As the year moves on, we’d expect to hear more about the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 2. But in the meantime, check out our picks for the best foldable phones you can buy right now.