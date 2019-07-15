Prime Day Alert: Galaxy S9 Just Dropped to $449

The Galaxy S9 isn't the most up-to-date smartphone from Samsung, but it's still a perfectly capable handset that delivers solid performance and good photos for less than you'd pay for the more recent Galaxy S10. And thanks to an Amazon Prime Day deal, you can get your hands on an S9 or S9+ for even less.

Samsung Galaxy S9: Was $599 now $449 @ Amazon

This 2018 phone remains a good option for smartphone shoppers who don't need the latest and greatest device. Amazon's $150 discount makes it a more attractive bargain.View Deal

As part of Amazon's annual sales event, it's taking $150 off the price of both 2018 Samsung flagships. That means you can get a 5.8-inch Galaxy S9 for $449 and a 6.2-inch Galaxy S9 Plus for $549. Those discounted prices apply to the 64GB versions of both phones.

The Galaxy S9 features a Snapdragon 845 processor. It's not as powerful as the Snapdragon 855 chipset in the Galaxy S10 (which is also on sale for Prime Day), but it's more than enough horsepower to handle the needs of most smartphone users. If you value a phone's image-capturing abilities, pay particular attention to the Galaxy S9 Plus, which offers dual rear lenses capable of taking stylish portrait shots.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus: Was $699 now $549 @ Amazon

This phone's a good option if you want dual rear cameras, but don't want to pay the big price tag that comes with a newer phone. This discount takes $150 off an already attractive price.View Deal

Though it came out more than a year-and-half ago, we still consider the Galaxy S9 Plus one of the best Android phones available. Either S9 model would be a good choice of bargain-minded smartphone shoppers, especially in light of Amazon's price cut.