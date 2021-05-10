Porsche Macan EV release date, price, range and more

The Porsche Macan EV is coming, though there’s still going to be a bit of a waitbeofre it hits the road. It’s been two years since Porsche confirmed that the Macan EV was in development, and now we’ve been hearing the first solid details about what the electric car has to offer.

With the Macan being Porsche’s best-selling car, it’s been taking things slow. It’s also not going to replace the gas-powered Macan, another of which will be launching alongside the electric model. Here’s everything we know about the Porsche Macan EV so far, including its range, features, release date, and more.

Porsche Macan EV Release Date: 2023

Price: TBA

Power: TBA

Battery range: Over 227 miles

0 to 60 mph: TBA

Smarts: TBA

The Porsche Macan EV is in its final stages of development, but it still won’t be arriving until sometime in 2023. When in 2023 isn’t entirely clear, though Porsche has confirmed that gas-powered Macan will also be launching around the same time.

Pricing information has also yet to be announced. But with this being a Porsche, it’s safe to say that this isn’t going to be a budget EV. For comparison the starting price in the recent 2021 Porsche Taycan EV range starts at $79,990 in the U.S. and can go as high as $185,000 for the Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo. That’s a respective £70,690 and £138,826 in the U.K.

The next gas-powered Macan is set to debut later this year, which means we should get some more details about the Macan EV over the coming months.

(Image credit: Porsche)

Porsche Macan EV design and features

While we’ve only seen the Macan EV prototypes, official pictures show off a car that’s very similar to the current Macan crossover in terms of both shape and design. Things can change, though if you're a fan of how the Macan looks right now, you should still like what the Macan EV has to offer.

But despite sharing a name, the Porsche Macan EV is going to look distinct from the standard gas-powered Macan. Images of the EV prototype show that the EV’s headlights are slimmer and skip the grill you’d find on a gas-powered car. After all an electric engine doesn’t need a constant airflow like an internal combustion engine.

We haven’t seen the interior yet. And with Porsche still working on prototypes it may be a while before we do.

Porsche Macan EV battery and range

The Porsche Macan EV will utilize the same 800-volt charging architecture as the Taycan EV. That means the car will be able to charge at a maximum speed of 270kW. We don’t know what sizes those batteries will be, but the Taycan comes with the option of a 79.2 kWh battery or a larger 93.4 kWh.

As for the range, all we know for sure is that the Macan EV will offer “significantly” more range than the Taycan. The 2021 Taycan 4S has an EPA-estimated range of 227 miles, which gives us an absolute bare minimum of what to expect.

(Image credit: Porsche)

We just hope that the car’s range creeps closer to the 300 mile mark, something that has been exceeded by rival automakers like Ford, Tesla, and the upcoming Hummer EV.

It’s not clear whether the longer range means there will be a larger battery. Or if this means Porsche has made advancements in power efficiency and making every kW of power go further. A mix of both would be ideal.

Porsche Macan EV performance

Like many things, details on the Macan EV’s performance are pretty scarce right now. In fact Porsche hasn’t even said anything officially.

What we do know is that it will be built using the VW Group’s Premium Platform Electric architecture, which is being utilized by a number of car companies including Audi. Though that architecture is versatile, and doesn’t give us any clues as to what we could expect from the Macan EV.

(Image credit: Porsche)

Porsche Macan EV outlook

While some companies, like Hummer, have been going all in on the electric vehicle market, Porsche appears to be taking a slower route. While the company is aiming to ensure 80% of its cars are battery-powered EVS or plug-in hybrids by 2030, there are no solid plans on when the Macan EV will completely replace its gas-counterpart.

That all depends on sales, and with the Macan being Prosche’s most popular car it’s probably going to be a while before it stops making them. But it’s far too early to tell what the Macan EV will be bringing to the table.

But if the range promises are anything to go by, the Macan EV should offer an improvement over the Porsche Taycan. Which is going to be a big benefit for the company, even if it doesn’t completely replace its gas-portfolio.

Still there’s a lot we don’t know, which is to be expected from a car that isn’t going to launch for at least two more years. So don’t go getting too excited just yet, and wait to see what Porsche has to offer.