Pixel 3a Price Drops to $299 Ahead of Pixel 4 Launch

Google's next-gen Pixel 4 will likely debut on October 15. However, if you can't afford to splurge on a pricey new phone — and don't want to wait for Black Friday deals to begin — Best Buy currently has a killer deal on the Pixel 3a.

Currently, you can get the Unlocked Google Pixel 3a for $299.99. That's $100 off and one of the best Pixel 3a deals we've seen. However, you must buy the unlocked model and activate it during checkout to get the $100 discount. Alternatively, Amazon has the Unlocked Google Pixel 3a for $349 (no activation required).

Thanks to its great camera and excellent battery life, the Pixel 3a is one of the best $400 phones you can get. Buy the unlocked model and activate it during checkout to slash its price to $299.99. Likewise, the Pixel 3a XL is now $379.View Deal

The Pixel 3a boasts a vivid 5.6-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 670 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. It has a 12MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. Although it'll soon be replaced by the Pixel 4, the Pixel 3a still offers snappy performance with games like PUBG Mobile.

As far as battery life is concerned, our Pixel 3a lasted for 11 hours and 59 minutes, which beats other phones like the iPhone XR (11:26).

Prefer a bigger screen? You can get the Unlocked Pixel 3a XL for $379.99 if you buy it unlocked and activate it during checkout. That's also $100 under the Google Store's price. (Choose the "Activate Today" option to get this price). Again, Amazon has it for $429 ($50 off) with no activation required.