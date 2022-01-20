OnePlus 10 Pro release date just tipped for March with global launch

When is the OnePlus 10 Pro release date? The phone’s Chinese launch already happened earlier this month, but so far there’s been no word on an international launch. Well one leaker seems to think we’ll be waiting until March.

Yogesh Brar tweeted out what they claim to be the OnePlus upcoming launch calendar. Plenty of phones are coming, if this information is to be believed, but the important tidbit is still the fact that the OnePlus 10 Pro’s global launch will be sometime in March.

In continuation to yesterday's tweet, here a timeline on upcoming OnePlus productsFeb - Nord CE 2 (India)Nord N20 (Europe)March - OnePlus 10 Pro (Global)April - Android 12 rollout with Unified OS.New smart TVs, neckband (ANC), new buds are inbetween the above products.January 18, 2022 See more

Of course, that’s not the only thing of note. While the launch of additional OnePlus Nord devices overseas won’t be of interest to U.S. buyers, the alleged rollout of the new unified OS is. OnePlus and Oppo announced they were merging their respective platforms last year, with the former pledging to announce Oppo’s ColorOS.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has already confirmed the OnePlus 10 Pro will be the first device to launch with this new OS. But if this information is accurate it means older models will be ditching OxygenOS pretty soon after.

There’s also no mention of a standard OnePlus 10, only the Pro model. We’ve previously argued that a base OnePlus 10 model is still necessary , particularly since more choice is better for the consumer. Plus an entry-level device would help the company compete against the likes of the affordable Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and Google Pixel 6.

OnePlus has yet to confirm any of this, so take this information with a dose of skepticism. However, thanks to OnePlus already launching the phone in China, and the company’s fondness for teasing out information ahead of launch, we know exactly what to expect from the phone.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is set to come with a 6.7-inch QHD display, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 8-12GB of RAM, 128-256GB of storage, a 5,000 mAh battery, 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. Hasselblad-tuned cameras are also making a comeback, with a 48MP main lens, 50MP ultrawide lens, an 8MP telephoto shooter and a 32MP selfie lens.

U.S. and U.K. pricing is still unclear, though the phone starts at 4699 yuan in China, which is slightly cheaper than the OnePlus 9 Pro when it debuted last year. Let’s hope that savings makes its way to other markets.