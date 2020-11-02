Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti could be coming sooner than you think

November won’t just see the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, as both consoles could also be joined by an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti.

That’s according to MyDrivers, which has the graphics card tipped to launch November 17. This all comes days after specs for the RTX 3060 Ti were supposedly leaked, according to Videocardz. MyDrivers was also told that stock levels of the RTX 3060 Ti would be similar to those of the GeForce RTX 3070, which was released on October 29.

That's not exactly a good thing, as much like the GeForce RTX 3080, and even the $1,499 GeForce RTX 3090, the RTX 3070 sold out very fast; hardly surprising given the graphics card offers a lot of power for $499. But the same problem could blight the RTX 3060 Ti, if it is indeed coming in the next couple of weeks.

The RTX 3060 Ti is set to be a graphics card that will sit a little below the RTX 3070, likely using the same GPU at its heart, only throttled back a little. This is interesting, as we’d have thought Nvidia would have revealed a GeForce RTX 3060 first, as a more affordable mid-range graphics card, then followed it up with a Ti version. But if this rumor has any truth about it that might not be the case.

A powerful Nvidia graphics card that can deliver high frame rates at 1440p as well as deliver solid 4K performance, with ray-tracing and Nvidia’s deep learning supersampling (DLSS) thrown into the mix, could be very appealing to PC gamers if it’s priced competitively. Such a card priced at $350 for example, would likely be exactly what some people could be after to build a powerful but affordable mid-range gaming PC.

Then again, we’d have had the vanilla RTX 3060 tipped to be that type of graphics card. There’s arguably no need for a Ti version of the RTX 3060, as people could simply step up to the RTX 3070, especially it arguably hasn't got a lot of competition in that arena. AMD recently revealed Big Navi and the Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards, but Team Red doesn't have a next-gen GPU for under $500, whereas Nvidia does.

As such, it’s worth being sceptical about this rumor. But in a few weeks, time will tell, and we’re likely to have a better idea of what Nvidia will do next with its latest GeForce GPU family.