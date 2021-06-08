Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop series hype clip reveals release window and much more

Netflix's live-action Cowboy Bebop series is almost here, and a short-but-sweet clip that debuted at the streaming service's Geeked Week event has us buzzing. Turn up the volume when you press Play, as we've embedded the clip below for all to watch.

For those who aren't aware, Cowboy Bebop is an all-time classic anime series, focused on a group of bounty hunters who track down — you guessed it — criminals. But the original series' excellent visuals, soundtrack and banter made it a hit.

And so, let's dive into the news here. For starters, just look at John Cho as Spike Spiegel. The hair! They got Spike's hair right! If you're not swooning, I don't know what you're thinking. Daniella Pineda and Mustafa Shakir (who will play Faye Valentine and Jet Black, respectively) look like they're getting in character for sure.

Then, there's the next bit of news from the trailer. I hope your TV setup has good sound, because Yoko Kanno — the genius composer behind the original anime soundtrack — will be creating the Netflix series' soundtrack, too. Just listen to Kanno's iconic song "Tank!" the opening theme from the original series, which shows up in the clip, for confirmation.

Kanno's involvement should help existing (but wary) fans feel a little more excited for this live-action adaptation. It's almost as important as Spike's hair. Almost.

Lastly, we have the news from the title card at the end. Those who pause or close the clip early will miss out on the big news: Netflix's Cowboy Bebop adaptation is arriving in fall 2021.

The Cowboy Bebop series wrapped production in March 2021, and while it was supposed to come out last year, the COVID-19 pandemic and John Cho's knee injury halted things.

The season will likely have 10 one-hour episodes. The original series has 26 episodes (called "sessions") that ran a little over half-an-hour each. The anime is currently streaming on Hulu and Funimation.