MacBook Pro 2021 release date leak: New Apple Silicon laptops tipped for late 2021

Apple’s upcoming MacBook Pro laptops may be coming a little later than we thought. Several previous leaks tipped the new MacBook Pro 14-inch 2021 and MacBook Pro 16-inch 2021 to be released in either Q2 or Q3 2021, but Apple has now reportedly pushed back production until the latter half of the year.

According to Nikkei Asia, Apple “rescheduled” plans to mass-produce two new MacBook models from "May or June" until later in 2021. The report didn’t specify the two aformentioned MacBooks, but it’s highly likely these are the two size variants of the next MacBook Pro.

Nikkei Asia, reporting from Taipei, did note that the two laptops would use Apple Silicon chips, following on from last year’s MacBook Pro with M1 and MacBook Air with M1. That would arguably be a given at this stage, though the report also gives credence to recent remarks from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that the new MacBook Pros wouldn’t launch until the second half of 2021.

Between this latest report, Kuo and DigiTimes’ reporting on the MacBook Pro 14-inch, we already have a good idea of what to expect from these laptops. They’re likely to feature mini-LED displays, updated, flat-edged designs, HDMI and SD card readers and new MagSafe charging. Physical function keys are also expected to replace the Touch Bar of previous models.

Anyone hoping for a July release might be disappointed, though there’s no evidence to suggest the 2021 MacBook Pros have been delayed beyond the end of this year. “The second half” could mean any time from August 1, and even if we assume the release date won’t be in Q3 2021 as previously suggested, that still leaves all of October, November and December.

Still, don’t hold your breath for an imminent announcement either. New MacBooks are one of the few Apple products not to be part of the rumored Apple March event, which leaks suggest will take place on March 23. The iPad Pro 2021, Apple AirTags and AirPods 3 are all tipped for appearances, but the MacBook Pro 2021 may have to wait its turn.