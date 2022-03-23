Nothing event live blog — Nothing Phone 1 and all the news as it happens

Refresh

(Image credit: Yanko Design) Speaking of Noting Phone 1 concepts, you'll want to take a look at these ones from Yanko Design. They envision a transparent phone with easily visible components, notably a big wireless charging coil. The big red button is meant to be the fingerprint sensor and the cool sea green colored object is the rear camera module. For people who love seeing how things are made, this concept is pure tech porn. But the harsh reality on manufacturing and component packaging may mean this concept is simply that and the Nothing Phone 1 will look more like a traditional smartphone than a see-through handset.

So with the Nothing Phone 1 confirmed but not revealed, this has us wondering what we'd like to see it have. "A big screen in a light design," said Mark Spoonauer, Tom's Guide global editor-in-chief. "Too often you need to trade real estate for a lot of bulk." "Passable cameras. Fast updates. Clean software," phones editor Jordan Palmer said succinctly. "Transparent casing, like the 90s," quipped our automotive editor Tom Pritchard. All good points, let's see if Nothing can deliver on those. In the meantime, check out the YouTube video above which shows off a concept design of what a phone from Nothing could look like, created by Povilas Grigas. If the Nothing Phone 1 is anything like this design, it'll definitely be eye-catching.

(Image credit: Manjunath Kiran / Getty) The Nothing Phone 1 is official... well kinda. In an interview with Wired, Carl Pei told the publication that today's event will see the reveal of Nothing's first smartphone. What it will looks like and what specs it will have aren't clear yet. But it will run a custom operating system on top of Android. And it's Pei's ambition to create a Nothing ecosystem of products. “We want to partner up with the leading brands of the world and help them create products, and, in the process, connect them to Nothing’s ecosystem,” Pei told Wired. “We're also building support for third-party products that we believe our users might need, like the AirPods Pro or a Tesla, so then they're able to control parts of the Tesla through Nothing OS.” We'll have to wait for the main event to see how this will play out and get a proper idea of Nothing's ambitions.

Let’s get transparent.While we’re getting ready for the #Nothingevent on 23 March, we invite you to come behind-the-scenes of the shoot.Watch the new Nothing Updates here.March 18, 2022 See more In recent tweet, Nothing posted a short behind the scenes video for the today's event, noting "Let's get transparent." This would again suggest to us that the company could indeed have a phone that's transparent allowing you to see its innards. That would be pretty neat, but arguably a gimmick. What would be very cool is if the phone could be opened up for DIY repairs and tweaks, introducing some for of modularity to it. Google's Project Ara tried to do something similar but unfortunately failed, so this could be very wishful thinking on our part.

(Image credit: Nothing) Nothing's only product to date is the Nothing Ear (1) wireless earbuds. While these earbuds won't win critical acclaim on pure audio quality, they put in a solid performance for their $99 price. In our Nothing Ear (1) review, James Archer summarised: "The Nothing Ear (1)’s transparent design will grab your attention, but it’s the comfy fit, balanced sound, useful features and low price that will hold it." We're curious if this transparent design and budget focus will follow through to other Nothing devices; a see-through smartphone body would certainly be eye-catching.

What if we told you 2021 was just a warm up?Nothing (event): The Truth.23 March 14:00 GMT.Sign up to get notified.https://t.co/FEJL4Jb2Aw pic.twitter.com/0jV22wRnRzMarch 9, 2022 See more Nothing has also rather excitedly promised that "2021 was just a warm up" and that "It was always about 2022." That teases the possibility that whatever it shows off today will be of a magnitude bigger than its first product, the Nothing Ear (1) wireless earbuds.

The speculation is nearly over.Press "Set reminder". You’re getting a peek at our next product tomorrow.#Nothingevent23 March 14:00 GMT.March 22, 2022 See more Most of what we know about today's The Truth event (which admittedly isn't much) comes from Nothing's own announcements and Tweets about it. It's said that it will "share news about our 2022 roadmap + a new opportunity for community investment," and in a series of posts on Twitter has also revealed that it will definitely be showing off a new product of some kind.

(Image credit: Qualcomm) While we can't really see the phone in the image, what's interesting here is that Pei is speaking to Cristiano Amon, Qualcomm's CEO, which would suggest a Qualcomm chipset will power the phone. Whether it'll be the mighty Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or a less powerful chip is unclear — but presumably we'll find out soon.

Nothing to see here. pic.twitter.com/mzLeTVHSXmMarch 7, 2022 See more So far all we've really heard about the Nothing phone, which some are dubbing the Phone (1), is a photograph of what appears to be a concept handset in Nothing founder Carl Pei's hands, captured at MWC 2022 and posted by leaker Evan Blass' evleaks Twitter account.