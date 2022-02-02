LG B1 OLED TV just got an epic $550 price cut in time for Super Bowl 2022

The countdown to the Super Bowl has begun and now is as good a time as any to score a killer OLED TV deal ahead of the biggest sporting event of the year. Fortunately, we've just spotted one of the best Super Bowl TV deals available right now.

Amazon currently has the 55-inch LG B1 OLED TV on sale for $1,146. Not only does that save you a whopping $553 off its original price of $1,699, it's actually the lowest price we’ve ever seen for it, and that includes Black Friday sales. Plus, the TV will arrive at your doorstep in as little as two days, giving you plenty of time to warm up your new OLED TV before the Super Bowl 2022 live stream starts.

Super Bowl OLED TV deal

LG 55” B1 OLED TV: was $1,699 now $1,146 @ Amazon

The LG B1 OLED is one of the best TVs on the market right now and this deal takes a generous $553 off its original price. The OLED TV features 4K resolution, Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, Dolby Atmos Audio, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit/Alexa support. Simply put, it delivers an immersive experience at a great price.

If you’re after that elevated OLED experience, LG's lineup is a good place to start. The LG B1 OLED offers a powerful performance and stunning visuals at a more affordable price than the LG C1 OLED.

This particular model is one of LG's freshest additions to the OLED family, having been released just less than a year ago. The LG B1 OLED is powered by the a7 Gen4 AI 4K processor, which delivers smooth and crisp images with AI 4K upscaling.

This 55-inch configuration also features an impressive Dolby Atmos audio system as well as HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision support, all packed into one of the thinnest TV designs available.

And thanks to the Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, this Smart TV is great for next-gen console gaming, too, whether it's on the PS5, Xbox Series X or Nintendo Switch OLED.

Plus, the Smart TV software (webOS) and LG ThinQ AI will let you indulge in some of the best streaming services, such as Netflix, Prime, Hulu, Disney Plus and more.

If you’re just as big of a fan of home AI assistants as the rest of us, you’ll be glad to discover the LG B1 OLED TV’s built-in support for Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit and Amazon Alexa. Who needs a remote control when you can control your TV effortlessly just by speaking?

While it's pricier than some other TVs, the LG B1 OLED TV certainly matches (if not exceeds) the OLED TV industry’s premium standards. And this deal just slashed $553 off its original price. Make sure to act fast though, as the stock isn't guaranteed to last long.