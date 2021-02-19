Killer TV deal: This huge 75-inch 4K TV is $400 of right now

Cheap TV deals are hugely popular year-round, so retailers are always competing to offer the biggest discount on high-quality displays. For now, Best Buy is coming out on top with this fantastic saving.

Right now you can get a 75-inch Hisense 4K Smart TV for $599.99 at Best Buy . Not only is that $400 off its usual price of $1,000, but it’s also $30 cheaper than it was in the Presidents' Day sales — if you didn’t pull the trigger then, your patience has paid off.

Hisense 75" 4K Smart TV: was $1,000 now $599 @ Best Buy

$400 off this Hisense 75-inch 4K display is one of the best TV deals right now. Plus it's got HDR capabilities and utilizes DTS Virtual X audio technology. If you've been looking for an excuse to upgrade your television, you've just found it! View Deal

This display is absolutely ginormous, so it’s perfect if you’re missing movie theatres and want to create a home setup that will rival even a trip to the cinema. Just make sure you’ve cleared some space in your lounge.

Plus with 4K resolution output and HDR support, whatever you're watching will look better than ever.

It’s powered by Android TV so includes access to just about every single streaming service you can name, and Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support means you can control it all with just your voice.

If you’re a gamer, then the 60Hz refresh rate might be a bit of a letdown, but considering even the PS5 and Xbox Series X offer only a very small selection of games that can be played in 120fps it shouldn’t dissuade you from taking advantage of this deal.