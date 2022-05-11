Hulu just canceled this original series after two seasons

Dollface has been canceled by Hulu. The comedy series starring Kat Dennings and Brenda Song is officially canned after two 10-episode seasons, reports TVLine.

The show centered on Jules (Dennings), who must rediscover herself after being dumped by her long-term boyfriend. In her quest to reclaim her independence she reconnects with old friends, including Madison (Song). The cast also included Shay Mitchell, Esther Povitsky, Beth Grant and Connor Hines.

The comedy series tackled plenty of current-day issues, from modern dating to social media. Dollfall also featured a number of surreal dream sequences that felt quite reminiscent of classic TV sitcom Scrubs. These included a recurring motif where Jules imagines a woman with a cat’s head giving her guidance and general life advice.

Dollfall season 2 hit Hulu in February 2022, and added YouTuber and former late-night TV host Lilly Singh to the cast. Singh played a bar owner who developed both a business venture and a relationship with one of Jules' pals. Luke Cook also joined the show as a love interest for Jules in its second season.

While we've previously seen streamers like Netflix rashly cancel shows just days after a new season premieres, Hulu appears to have given Dollface a reasonably generous window in which to attract a larger audience. However, it's now three months after S2 arrived and it would seem that Hulu has concluded the best course of action is to swing its cancelation axe. At least the now-final episode ends on a warm note, rather than an unresolved cliffhanger.

Across its 20-episode run, Dollface showed a lot of promise but was never quite able to find its footing. This is reflected in its 54% score on Rotten Tomatoes, although it should be noted that viewers seemed more receptive to the series; it earned a respectable 78% audience score. Unfortunately, it would seem there just weren't enough subscribers watching, so Hulu has called curtains on the show.

Hulu subscribers disappointed by this news may be comforted by the release of Conversations With Friends on May 15. This emotionally charged drama is based on the Sally Rooney novel of the same name and comes from the production team behind 2020’s smash hit adaptation of Normal People. It stars Alison Oliver, Sasha Lane, Jemima Kirke and Joe Alwyn.