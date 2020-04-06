Huge Microsoft sale takes up to $150 off Xbox and PC accessories

Xbox One fans looking for a new controller will want to take advantage of Microsoft's Spring Savings sale. It offers tons of gaming accessory deals including discounts on Xbox controllers, headsets, steering wheels and more.

As part of the sale, you can get the special edition Xbox Phantom Magenta Special Edition wireless controller for $59.99. Normally $69.99, that's $10 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this just released Xbox controller. It's one of thebest Xbox One deals we've seen this season.

Xbox Wireless Controller (Phantom Magenta Edition): was $69 now $59 @ Microsoft

The Xbox Phantom Magenta Special Edition wireless controller features a translucent design that fades to dark pink along with a textured grip for enhanced comfort. It works with Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PCs/laptops. View Deal

Thrustmaster Ferrari Vibration GT Cockpit 458: was $299 now $149 @ Microsoft

Now $50% off, the Thrustmaster Ferrari Vibration GT Cockpit 458 steering wheel features an adjustable, folding cockpit that features a vibration feedback wheel and built-in pedal set.View Deal

Whether you're an Xbox One owner or a PC gamer, the Microsoft Xbox One controller is one of the best controllers to get. Its ergonomic design, snappy buttons, and four-way cross style D-pad allows for better accuracy. Textured grips enable better control and superior comfort.

The cool-looking Phantom Magenta Xbox controller features translucent design that fades to dark pink. Like the standard Xbox controller, it works with Xbox One X and S game consoles as well as Windows PCs and laptops. It's the best-built and most comfortable option for gaming across all genres.

If you want one of the best gaming headsets around — that's also suitable for video calls — Microsoft offers the Editor's Choice LucidSound LS35X wireless gaming headset for $134.99 ($45 off). We reviewed this headset and loved its excellent surround sound, comfortable fit and smart controls.

Microsoft's Spring Savings sale ends April 13, so don't miss your chance to rack up on Xbox and PC gaming accessories. These are likely to be some of the best gaming sales we'll see till Amazon Prime Day.