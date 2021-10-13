How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 18 episode 3 online without cable

Look who's back! See Addison Montgomery's return when you watch Grey's Anatomy season 18 episode 3 online, even without cable. Kate Walsh is reprising her role as the neonatal surgeon, who got her own spinoff Private Practice (which ran from 2007-2013).

Grey's Anatomy season 18 episode 3 start time, channel Grey's Anatomy season 18 episode 3 airs Thursday, October 14 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Addison is iconic for her entrance in the season 1 finale. She showed up and introduced herself to Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) as the wife of Derek Shepherd. "And you must be the woman who's been screwing my husband," Addison snarked.

And it looks like the fiery redhead hasn't changed much at all. In Grey's Anatomy season 18 episode 2, titled "Hotter Than Hell," Addison returns to Seattle to help Richard (James Pickens Jr.) whip the residents into shape.

Meanwhile, Meredith is still trying to figure out how to juggle her new lab with her job back at the hospital.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Grey's Anatomy season 18 episode 3 online right now. Plus, watch a promo below:

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 18 from anywhere on Earth

Just because ABC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Grey's Anatomy season 18 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 18 episode 3 in the US

American viewers can tune into the Grey's Anatomy season 18 episode 3 on Thursday, October 14 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

ABC is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch ABC on a live TV service, like FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV.

Of these options, we recommend FuboTV, one of the best streaming services on the market. Its affordable Starter Plan comes with over 120 channels, including all the broadcast networks.

Cut the Cord Fubo.TV offers a 7-day free trial so you check out all of its features without paying upfront. Fubo's channel lineup includes local networks like ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox as well as cable favorites such as ESPN, AMC, Food Network, FX, MTV, Syfy and more.View Deal

After airing live on ABC, Grey's Anatomy season 18 episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 18 episode 3 in Canada

In the Great North, Canadians can tune into Grey's Anatomy season 18 episode 3 at the same time as Americans on CTV, CTV.ca and the CTV app.

Cordcutters can access their services easily with ExpressVPN.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 18 in the UK

Good news and bad news for Brits. The good news is that new seasons of Grey's Anatomy usually air on Sky.

The bad news is that Sky hasn't set a Grey's Anatomy season 18 premiere date. When they do, you can sign up for a Sky TV package starting at just £25 per month.

Anyone abroad who wants to watch Grey's Anatomy season 18 live with the services they already pay for should check out ExpressVPN.