The Apple Watch just hit its lowest price ever on Walmart for Black Friday

Walmart Black Friday deals start now with the best Black Friday discount we've seen all month. The deal is so hot that it has run out of stock fast but it could come back soon.

Walmart has the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS/38mm) on sale for $129. The Series 3 normally retails for $199, so that's $70 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this model, which makes it — for now at least — one of the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals of the year. There's a good chance Walmart may resurrect this deal on Black Friday. Alternatively, we wouldn't be surprised if Amazon offers it.

Apple Watch S3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $129 @ Walmart

The Apple Watch 3 is a no-brainer at this price point. Not only is it $70 off, but it's never been this cheap before. It tracks all of your activities/workouts and it's also waterproof so you can use it in the pool. (The watch is already out of stock. However, check back to see if more stock is added).View Deal

The Apple Watch Series 3 is one of the best smartwatches you can own if you're low on cash. It tracks your workouts whether you're on the treadmill, cycling, swimming, or taking a yoga class.

As we note in our Apple Watch Series 3 review, we recommend you get the non-LTE version (which is the model that's on sale). We gave it a 3.5 out of 5 star rating for its excellent fitness-tracking features, excellent Siri support, and Apple Music streaming support.

Debating on whether you want the Series 3 or the newer Series 5? Check out our Apple Watch Series 5 vs Apple Watch 3 comparison to help you decide.

For more deals like this, be sure to check out our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals coverage.