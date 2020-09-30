Gorgeous PS5 gameplay revealed in Sackboy: A Big Adventure trailer

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a PS5 exclusive that marks the storied return of the lovable PlayStation mascot. The game is set to debut alongside the PS5 when the new consoles hits shelves this November. And the latest trailer for the game really shows off what you’ll be able to do with the PS5.

As hard as it may be to believe, it’s been six years since 2014's LittleBigPlanet 3, so Sackboy has been MIA for some time save for the errant spinoff. With a little more than a month left until the PS5’s Nov. 12 release, Sony has seen fit to reveal a bit more gameplay from the cheery 3-D platformer game, as seen in a fun trailer for Sackboy: A Big Adventure from developer Sumo Digital.

In the 3-minute clip, we can watch Sackboy jump from one electrified platform to another as well as rolling into a ball as he puts his "tons" of new skills to use. Sackboy can use deadly spin attack, dive into bouncy pads, and swing on advancing enemies. He's a much more robust mascot in general, with much less of a passive role than before.

In the trailer, Sumo Digital’s Ned Waterhouse says that Sackboy’s controls have been totally redesigned from scratch, transforming him into a much more responsive character all around. All of this is evident as Sackboy makes his way through the sprawling Craft World, with new challenges to complete and secrets to discover at every turn.

The new Sackboy game runs at 60 fps, and Waterhouse says the PS5 allows Sumo Digital to push the game’s visuals farther than before, with many different levels that never repeat themselves.

The 3D platformer lets you play through the entirety of the game with a co-op partner at home or online. There are several multiplayer-centric levels to try out as well as other ways to spend time in-game with friends thanks to this rebirth of the iconic PlayStation character. It’s clear that this is a new beginning for Sackboy, not just in terms of graphics, but at the core of his being, which will no doubt satisfy fans.

(Image credit: Sumo Digital/YouTube)

In addition to this Sackboy: A Big Adventure trailer, the Digital Deluxe Edition and the limited Special Edition for PlayStation 4 owners made their official debut on the PlayStation Blog . Both come packing a wide variety of goodies for fans, especially those who like outfitting Sackboy in different costumes.

Pre-ordering any edition of the game through a retailer or the PlayStation Store nets you a copy of the digital comic The Gathering Storm, which explores the origins of Sackboy's mentor Scarlet. The Digital Deluxe Edition includes a digital art book, digital soundtrack, four special costumes from Ghost of Tsushima, Death Stranding, Detroit: Become Human, and Days Gone, four Sackboy emotes, and 20 Sackboy avatars. The Special Edition comes with everything the Digital Deluxe Edition has in addition to a cuddly Sackboy plush that's dressed up like a tiger, as well as a physical art book.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure will be available on the PS5 as of Nov.r 12, when the console officially debuts. The PS5 will launch outside of select territories like North America and Canada on Nov. 19 for the rest of the world. Though the PS5 is so close we can almost taste it, there are still plenty of questions we have about the upcoming system. Seeing a renaissance for Sackboy definitely makes the wait even more difficult, though.