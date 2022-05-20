The Future Games Show is June 11 and promises world exclusives

The Future Games Show is back for a summer showcase of exciting upcoming games across PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PC and more.

Taking place on June 11, the Future Games Show Powered by Mana will show off some 40 games from a mix of developers, such as Team15, Thunderful and Amanita Design. There’ll be a heady mix of exclusive announcements, world premieres, interviews with developers and more, which should give viewers a good taste of exciting games to come this year and into 2023.

Those games are set to span a mix of genres, from bright and colourful racing titles, to dark and dank horrors, shiny looking sci-fi first-person shooters and everything in between.

And in the run up to the showcase, daily game announcements will be made on the Future Games Show Twitter account, as well as the Twitter account of our gaming-focused sibling site, GamesRadar.

How to watch the Future Games Show

The Future Games Show Powered by Mana will kick off on Saturday, June 11 at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST.

It will be streamed live on Twitch , Facebook , YouTube , Twitter and GamesRadar , giving you plenty of choice on where to watch the showcase.

And content creators, listen up: the show invites streamers to apply to become official partners of the show. Anyone can stream the show for free, but to become an official partner and receive a special asset pack, plus a chance to be listed on GamesRadar+ as an official co-streaming partner , applications can be made through the Official Streaming Partner form .

After the Future Games Show, on Sunday, June 12, the PC Gaming Show , brought to you by our colleagues over at PC Gamer, will take place, showcasing some of the most interesting upcoming PC games.

As ever, Tom’s Guide will aim to bring you the biggest and best gaming announcements from these shows, as well as any thoughts we have on what games you should be excited about. In the meantime, check out our rundown of everything we know about Starfield, Redfall, Fable 4, and God of War Ragnarok so far.