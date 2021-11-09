First Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti benchmarks leak — here’s how fast it is

Generally, when searching for the most powerful gaming laptop, gamers have had to turn to a unit equipped with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, but it seems that a more power 3080 Ti option is on the way.

According to Geekbench scores, as reported by VideoCardz, a mobile version of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti was spotted running in an Omen by HP laptop. And if these scores are true, then it could be a stellar gaming laptop.

According to VideoCardz, it found RTX 3080 Ti laptop chips reporting 58 compute units each carrying 128 CUDA cores. If we do the math, that's 7,424 CUDA cores. It's fewer cores than the desktop version at 10,240, and the memory bandwidth would be reduced from 384-bit to 256-bit. This all makes sense as laptops have lesser room to work with. The thermal load a laptop can take can't be that of a full-sized desktop. The 256-bit configuration also means that the 3080 Ti laptop GPU would have either 8GB or 16GB of video RAM.

At the moment, this RTX 3080 Ti card found in the Omen by HP laptop pulled in an OpenCL score of 127,392. That's significantly higher than the Razer Blade 17, which had a score of 106,329. Granted, the Razer Blade is a relatively thin gaming laptop, so likely the wattage had to be toned down a fair bit to achieve acceptable thermals. The $2,000-plus Lenovo Legion 7 with an RTX 3080 pulled in an OpenCL score of 115,597 on Geekbench. It goes to show that thermal overhead can make a big difference on final numbers.

Even then, these numbers could end up being a lot higher. It's likely that this GPU is still in the prototyping phase, and laptop manufacturers will still need more time to optimize software to fully take advantage of the hardware. According to VideoCardz, Nvidia will likely announce its next generation of laptop GPUs at CES 2022 in January.