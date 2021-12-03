F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream — how to watch the race live online

The F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream will see title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen take to the track in the penultimate race of the 2021 season.

2021 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream: How to watch live online The 2021 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix starts at 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT / 5.30 p.m. GMT on Sunday (December 5). Practice 1&2 are today and qualifying tomorrow.

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The stakes really couldn't be higher. Verstappen leads Hamilton by 8 points, a gap that the Brit has closed substantially in the past two Grands Prix, having won both convincingly. And Mercedes appears to have the faster car going into the Saudi Arabian race.

Against that, Verstappen and Red Bull still hold the points advantage, and the young Dutchman knows that he could even win the title this weekend if he finishes first and Hamilton is lower than sixth (or fifth if Verstappen also takes fastest lap).

Reliability will therefore be crucial, and with that in mind Hamilton will be using the new engine he debuted at the Brazil Grand Prix last month. That gave him a massive power advantage and led to accusations from Red Bull that Mercedes' rear wing is not legal; expect more on that front if his pace is once again way ahead of anyone else's.

We should get a good idea whether or not Mercedes hold the advantage at this new track very soon, when the first of today's two practice sessions get underway. Qualifying tomorrow will be even more crucial — so you won't want to miss a second of the action. Find out how you can watch the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream below.

How to watch the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream for free

Most countries have an F1 live stream on one channel or another, but many of them require a subscription. However, if you're lucky enough to live in Austria or Luxembourg then you can watch the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream for free.

That's because the race will be shown on free-to-air television on Red Bull's own ServusTV in Austria and RTL Zwee in Luxembourg.

If you're based in Austria or Luxembourg but aren't at home for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream from anywhere in the world

It's natural that you might want to watch the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Brit who's currently in the U.S. could watch the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream on Sky Sports, even though they're not in the U.K.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sky Sports or another website and watch the race.

How to watch the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As with all F1 races this season, the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream will be shown on ESPN. The action will be spread across multiple channels, with Practice 1 on ESPNU, Practice 2 and 3 on ESPN2, Qualifying on ESPN News and the race itself on ESPN2.

But there's more good news on the ESPN front — because the final two races will also be streamed live on ESPN Plus, ESPN's standalone streaming service; usually, ESPN Plus is not included in F1 coverage.

There are several ways you can access ESPN — and two of them are among our picks for the best streaming services.

As well as being available through your cable service across the weekend, you can also stream the race via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions.

If you don't want to pay for live ESPN in some fashion or another, your best alternative is F1 TV Pro. This is F1's own official F1 live stream service, and as with ESPN's own coverage, it uses the feed from Sky Sports F1.

F1 TV Pro costs $10 per month or $80 for the season, which is much better value considering there are set to be 23 races this year. Plus you also get Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup races, and F1's archive of classic Grands Prix.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN — meaning you can view an F1 live stream from anywhere in the world.

Sling TV If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange in order to watch ESPN. This costs $35/month and includes dozens of other great channels.

Fubo.TV Love sports? Then check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ESPN2, plus other top networks including Bravo, FX and MTV.

How to watch the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As usual, Sky Sports F1 will show all of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix action, and in up to 4K resolution. The race starts at 5.30 p.m. GMT on Sunday.

You'll need to be a Sky Sports subscriber to watch the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream: the Sky Sports F1 channel is available for £18 per month, and there are packages available that give you lots more channels for only a bit extra.

To follow it in ultra high-definition 4K, you'll need to pay a little more: you'll need a Sky Q set-top box and a package that includes both Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1. In total, that'd come to £45 a month, plus a £20 one-off payment if you're not an existing subscriber.

A far cheaper option is to buy a Now Sports Pass. This will give you all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with pricing starting at £9.99 for a Day Pass and £33.99 for one month. There's no 4K available here though.

Again, if you're usually based in the U.K. but are elsewhere at the moment, you can still watch the services you subscribe to by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TSN airs all Formula 1 races in Canada in English, while RDS has coverage in French. F1 TV Pro also remains an option for fans looking for an F1 live stream.

All sessions are broadcast on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials. Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Direct, which comes in day- and month-long passes for $8 or $20 CAD, respectively. The TSN app will allow you to live stream the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.

Not actually in Canada at the moment? ExpressVPN and other VPN services can help you access the services you already subscribe to.

How to watch the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fox Sports has the rights to the F1 live streams in Australia, which means you can watch the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix online via Foxtel.

Kayo Sports is another option. This service offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial, while one-month subscriptions start at $25.

You can also use one of the best VPN services to follow the action from your home country even when you're elsewhere.

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream: Practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule

(Image credit: Red Bull / Getty)

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend starts on Friday (Dec. 3) with practice 1 and 2. Third practice and qualifying are on Saturday, and the race is on Sunday (Dec. 5).

Friday, December 3

Practice 1: 8.30 a.m. – 9.30 a.m. ET (5.30 a.m. – 6.30 a.m PT / 1.30 p.m. – 2.30 p.m. GMT)

8.30 a.m. – 9.30 a.m. ET (5.30 a.m. – 6.30 a.m PT / 1.30 p.m. – 2.30 p.m. GMT) Practice 2: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. ET (9 a.m. – 10 a.m PT / 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. GMT)

Saturday, December 4

Practice 3: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. ET (6 a.m. – 7 a.m PT / 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. GMT)

9 a.m. – 10 a.m. ET (6 a.m. – 7 a.m PT / 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. GMT) Qualifying: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. ET (9 a.m. – 10 a.m PT / 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. GMT)

Sunday, December 5

Race: 12.30 p.m. – 2.30 p.m. ET (9.30 a.m. – 11.30 a.m PT / 5.30 p.m. – 7.30 p.m. GMT)

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix — current driver standings

POS DRIVER NATIONALITY CAR PTS 1 Max Verstappen NED RED BULL RACING HONDA 351.5 2 Lewis Hamilton GBR MERCEDES 343.5 3 Valtteri Bottas FIN MERCEDES 203 4 Sergio Perez MEX RED BULL RACING HONDA 190 5 Lando Norris GBR MCLAREN MERCEDES 153 6 Charles Leclerc MON FERRARI 152 7 Carlos Sainz ESP FERRARI 145.5 8 Daniel Ricciardo AUS MCLAREN MERCEDES 105 9 Pierre Gasly FRA ALPHATAURI HONDA 92 10 Fernando Alonso ESP ALPINE RENAULT 77 11 Esteban Ocon FRA ALPINE RENAULT 60 12 Sebastian Vettel GER ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES 43 13 Lance Stroll CAN ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES 34 14 Yuki Tsunoda JPN ALPHATAURI HONDA 20 15 George Russell GBR WILLIAMS MERCEDES 16 16 Kimi Raikkonen FIN ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 10 17 Nicholas Latifi CAN WILLIAMS MERCEDES 7 18 Antonio Giovinazzi ITA ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 1 19 Mick Schumacher GER HAAS FERRARI 0 20 Nikita Mazepin RAF HAAS FERRARI 0 21 Robert Kubica POL ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 0

F1 2021 car and driver line-ups

Team Driver 1 Driver 2 Alfa Romeo Kimi Raikkonen (7) Antonio Giovinazzi (99) Alpha Tauri Pierre Gasly (10) Yuki Tsunoda (22) Alpine Fernando Alonso (14) Esteban Ocon (31) Aston Martin Sebastian Vettel (5) Lance Stroll (18) Ferrari Charles Leclerc (16) Carlos Sainz (55) Haas Nikita Mazepin (9) Mick Schumacher (47) McLaren Daniel Ricciardo (3) Lando Norris (4) Mercedes Lewis Hamilton (44) Valtteri Bottas (77) Red Bull Max Verstappen (33) Sergio Perez (11) Williams George Russell (63) Nicholas Latifi (6)

Full 2021 F1 calendar

DATE GRAND PRIX CIRCUIT COUNTRY 26-28 March Bahrain Grand Prix Bahrain International Circuit Bahrain 16-18 April Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Autodromo Imola Italy 30 April 2 May Portuguese Grand Prix Portimão Circuit Portugal 7-9 May Spanish Grand Prix Catalunya Circuit Spain 20-23 May Monaco Grand Prix Monaco Circuit Monte Carlo 4-6 June Azerbaijan Grand Prix Baku street circuit Azerbaijan 18-20 June French Grand Prix Circuit Paul Ricard France 25-27 June Styrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring Austria 2-4 July Austrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring Austria 16-18 July British Grand Prix Silverstone Circuit Great Britain 30 July - 1 Aug Hungarian Grand Prix Hungaroring Hungary 27-29 Aug Belgian Grand Prix Spa-Francorchamps Circuit Belgium 3-5 Sept Dutch Grand Prix Circuit Zandvoort Netherlands 10-12 Sept Italian Grand Prix Autodromo Nazionale Monza Italy 24-26 Sept Russian Grand Prix Sochi International Street Circuit Russia 8-10 Oct Turkish Grand Prix Intercity Instanbul Park Turkey 22-24 Oct US Grand Prix Circuit of The Americas United States 5-7 Oct Mexico Grand Prix Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Mexico 12-14 Nov Brazilian Grand Prix Autodromo Interlagos Brazil 19-21 Nov Qatar Doha TBC 3-5 Dec Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Jeddah Saudi Arabia 10-12 Dec Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Circuit UAE