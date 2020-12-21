Epic holiday deal knocks $500 off the amazing LG CX 55-inch OLED TV

Looking for some last-minute holiday deals? Here's one worth keeping for yourself.

For a limited time, Amazon has the LG 55-inch CX 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99. This TV normally costs $1,999.99, so you're saving a massive $500. If you need the TV by Christmas, Best Buy offers the same price with Christmas Eve delivery.

LG 55" CX OLED 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,499 @ Amazon

The LG CX OLED TV is the best TV we tested this year. While it was cheaper on Black Friday, it's been near-impossible to find in stock all month. Now it's on sale again for $1,499.99. Amazon won't delivery it in time for Christmas, but chances are anyone who's receiving this as a gift won't mind! That said, Best Buy offers the same price with Christmas Eve shipping.

In our LG CX OLED TV review, we appreciated the set's amazing display, built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support, and a ton of other smart features. From LG's webOS 5.0 to the addition of smart home control and an intuitive motion-control remote, it's one of the smartest TVs we've ever seen. It's also the best TV we reviewed in 2020.

LG has improved on its superb OLED with a more powerful processor, the addition of Dolby Vision IQ (which adjusts HDR performance based on the ambient lighting) and beefs up the sound with AI-powered audio tuning.

And while the LG CX OLED's premium price might put off some shoppers, it packs in more premium value than more expensive OLED competitors. It's the best TV you can buy this year.