Epic 4th of July TV sale gets you 75-inch Roku TV for $699

Heads up, bargain hunters! 4th of July sales are at their prime right now and we've just spotted one of the best TV deals of the year.

For a limited time, Amazon has the TCL 75-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $699.99. That's $600 off and the best price we've seen for this TV. It was last on sale for this price on Black Friday. (Best Buy offers the same price).

TCL 75" 4K Roku TV: was $1,299 now $699 @ Amazon

The 75-inch 4-Series 4K Roku TV is one of the best TV values around. You get 4K resolution, HDR 10 support, and three HDMI ports. It also runs Roku's streaming platform, which gives you easy access to thousands of apps and streaming content. It's now $600 off and at its lowest price ever. View Deal

The 2019 TCL 4-Series packs plenty of excellent features for this price point. In our TCL 4-Series S425 review, we found the TV offered speedy response times — great for gamers — and a respectable 4K viewing experience. It also includes HDR10 support to make the colors look as bright and realistic as possible. However, keep in mind there's no local dimming on this set.

Sound is provided by two 10W speakers, and you get one USB port and three HDMI ports, including one with ARC. HDMI ARC is a handy feature if you own a soundbar and other TV equipment as it lets you use fewer cables to connect everything up.

Ultimately, it's a great TV value that's hard to find outside any major holiday.