Disney Plus Star channel explained: TV shows, movies and more

The Disney Plus Star channel changes the entire game when it comes to what you can watch on Disney Plus (provided you're not in the U.S.). As long as it's coming to your region, you're going to see Disney Plus' catalogue grow exponentially.

Announced back in December 2020, the Disney Plus Star channel will add a ton of TV shows and movies to the streaming service, content that didn't really "fit" Disney Plus before this. Which means that Star is bringing stronger parental controls to Disney Plus.

What is the Disney Plus Star channel?

The Walt Disney Company owns far more content than what you get with Disney Plus. But in the U.S., Disney already has ways to distribute those shows and movies, either on Hulu (which it owns) or licensed elsewhere. So, it's adding a new section (or channel) to Disney Plus outside of the U.S., and it's called Star.

And you don't even need to do anything to get it, aside from having a Disney Plus account. The Star channel is going to appear in the same row as the Disney, Marvel, National Geographic, Pixar and Star Wars icons, when it comes out.

(Image credit: Disney Investor Day 2020)

That means Disney Plus is going to have all the same Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar and Disney movies it already has, plus a bunch of stuff that isn't quite PG. This includes a bunch of shows programs that Americans can watch on Hulu — as Hulu's only in the U.S..

That includes Love, Victor, a series that was originally titled Love, Simon and almost landed on Disney Plus in the States. Not all Hulu shows are coming over, as the gender-switched High Fidelity series, which had a similar trajectory as Love, Victor, isn't coming along to Star.

Star's also getting Grey’s Anatomy, Pretty Woman and The Favourite, none of which are exactly what we'd call "family friendly." So, how does this work?

(Image credit: Disney Investor Day 2020)

The Disney Plus Star channel won't be coming to the U.S., but it's going to be practically everywhere else. Its initial launch includes the U.K., Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

The Star channel shoots to Disney Plus on February 23 in select international markets.

Disney Plus Star channel price

And since Star isn't an optional add-on, it comes with a price increase. Those in the UK will see per month pricing go from £5.99 to £7.99, while annual pricing rises from £59.99 to £79.90. If you want to prolong this price hike, then grab an annual subscription at the current rate before February 23.

Active subscribers keep their existing payment pricing until August 23, 2021. If your membership lapses during this window, it will renew at the higher price.

Australian monthly pricing goes from AU$8.99 to AU$11.99, with annual payments going from AU$89.99 to AU$119.99.

Disney Plus Star channel parental controls

The Disney Plus Star channel will feature an array of not-made-for-kids content, including Family Guy, The Savages, Super Troopers and 24. This means that Disney Plus is getting serious about parental controls.

Now, you'll be able to limit user accounts by age ratings, and also lock parental accounts with PIN numbers. Neither option is available to Disney Plus users in the U.S., as it's more or less unnecessary.

(Image credit: Disney Investor Day 2020)

Why the Disney Plus Star channel matters

Let's say you don't have kids, or your taste in movies doesn't lean towards Disney-owned properties. Sure the Star Wars and Marvel movies are fun, but are they worth a monthly payment on their own?

With the Star channel, Disney Plus becomes a little more adult, and a little less niche. All without losing the trove of family-first content that enabled the streaming service to rack up millions of subscribers.

(Image credit: Disney Investor Day 2020)

Disney Plus Star channel content

We got a full list of the complete launch day list for the Star channel's content in the U.K. and Ireland. But since selection may vary by region, not all of these TV shows and movies may be available in all regions.

In addition to the shows and movies listed below, Star's also where huge Hulu exclusives, such as the Dopesick miniseries and new content from the Kardashian Jenners will debut in the U.K.

(Image credit: Disney Investor Day 2020)

Disney Plus Star channel: Every TV show

Four shows are marked as Star Originals, but they're actually from other sources. Big Sky is on ABC right now in the U.S., while Helstrom, Solar Opposites and Love, Victor are Hulu Originals.

And while a lot of this list is made up of familiar shows that are on Hulu (American Dad, Prison Break and How I Met Your Mother) there's more than just Hulu's back catalogue.

For example, The Hot Zone (starring Julianna Margulies and Noah Emmerich) is on DirecTV on demand in the states, and Valley of the Boom (with Steve Zahn, Bradley Whitford and Lamorne Morris) is on Fubo and DirecTV.

According to Jim

Alias

American Dad

Animal Fight Night

Apocalypse World War War I

Apocalypse: The Second World War

Atlanta

Big Sky (currently airing on ABC in the U.S.)

Black-Ish

Bloody Tales of Europe

Bloody Tales of the Tower

Bones

Brothers & Sisters

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Buried Secrets of WWII

Burn Notice

Castle

Code Black

Cougar Town

Desperate Housewives

Devious Maids

Drugs, Inc

Family Guy

Feud: Bette and Joan

Firefly

Flashforward

The Fosters

The Gifted

Glee

Grey's Anatomy

Helstrom (Hulu original)

The Hot Zone

Inside North Korea's Dynasty

The Killing

LA 92

Lance

Lie to Me

Lost

Love, Victor (Hulu original)

Mafia Confidential

Maradona Confidential

Mars

Modern Family

OJ: Made in America

Perception

Prison Break

Raising Hope

Resurrection

Revenge

Rosewood

Scandal

Scream Queens

Scrubs

Sleepy Hollow

Snowfall

Solar Opposites (Hulu original)

Sons of Anarchy

The Strain

Terra Nova

Terriers

Trust

Ugly Betty

Ultimate Survival WWII

Valley of the Boom

Witness to Disaster

WWII Bomb Hunters

The X-Files

The 2000s: The Decade We Saw It All

24

24: Legacy

The 80s: The Decade That Made Us

9/11 Firehouse

The 90s: The Last Great Decade?

9-1-1

Every movie on Disney Plus Star channel