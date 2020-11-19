Cardinals vs Seahawks live stream: How to Watch Thursday Night Football

Cardinals vs Seahawks live stream channel, start time The Cardinals vs Seahawks live stream begins at 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT Thursday, November 19 on FOX, NFL Network, and Amazon.

The Cardinals vs Seahawks live stream offers a rematch between two leading NFC West teams. They last met in week 7, when the Cardinals eked out a 37-34 victory in overtime.

Both teams have taken some knocks since that NFL live stream, with the Cards narrowly losing to the Dolphins and the Seahawks falling to both the Buffalo Bills and the LA Rams. Having lost three of their past four games, the 6-3 Seahawks will be looking for redemption, and bookmakers expect them to achieve it, by a 3-point spread for the home team.

But Arizona, also boasting a 6-3 record (and leading the NFC West), has been the stronger team of late. All eyes will be on Seahawks' quarterback Russell Wilson during this NFL live stream. When Wilson is on, the Seahawks win. But last week's game was his worst of the season--with two interceptions, a fumble, six sacks, and (for the first time all season) not a single scoring pass.

In comparison, Cardinals counterpart Kyler Murray had an exceptionally good game against the Buffalo Bills, culminating in a hail Mary pass to triple-covered wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the final two seconds. Murray also had 11 carries for 61 yards and two scores. Buffalo also had to contend with rushing by Cards' running back Kenyan Drake, who had a 100-yard game.

How to watch Cardinals vs Seahawks live stream with a VPN

If for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get FOX or NFL Network where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Cardinals vs Seahawks live streams you want, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Cardinals vs Seahawks live streams in the US

In the US, Cardinals vs Seahawks is going to be broadcast on FOX and NFL Network, which are available on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT on Thursday, November 19.

When it comes to picking the right streaming service for football, die-hard football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV on the other hand, may be more affordable, but it still gets you four out of the five networks listed above (no CBS for Sling, or NFL RedZone). It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX and NFL Network for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates, and ESPN.View Deal

Amazon Prime subscribers get free access to the Cardinals vs Seahawks game as part of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video without ever needing to pay extra.

NFL Sunday Ticket: Cardinals vs Seahawks is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you're not living in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Cardinals vs Seahawks live stream for free

If you just want to watch Cardinals vs Seahawks on your phone or tablet, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market for free. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

As part of the Thursday Night Football coverage deal with Amazon, the Cardinals vs Seahawks game will also stream for free on Amazon-owned Twitch.

Cardinals vs Seahawks live streams in the UK

You can also catch the Cardinals vs Seahawks live stream across the pond, though it is at the late hour of 1:20 a.m. local BST. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K., where it airs on Sky Sports NFL. It will also feature more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Cardinals vs Seahawks live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Cardinals vs Seahawks live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.