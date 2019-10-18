Black Friday Preview: Apple Watch 4 Now $100 Off

The Apple Watch Series 4 is no longer Apple's flagship, but it's still one of the best smartwatches around. It's going to be one of the most coveted Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals of the holiday shopping season.

But if you can't wait until then, Amazon has an excellent Apple deal that you can jump on right now. For a limited time, Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS/44mm) on sale for $329. Normally, priced at $429, that's $100 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this 44mm model. It's actually cheaper than the smaller 40mm model, which is only $50 off at $349. It's also a good preview of Amazon's Apple Watch Black Friday deals.

Apple Watch 4 (GPS/44mm): was $429 now $329 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 4 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy. It's swim-proof, offers advanced health-tracking features, and the 44mm model is now at its lowest price ever.View Deal

This Apple Watch Series 4 features a 448 x 368 OLED display, advanced heart rate sensors, and a 24-hour battery.

In our Apple Watch Series 4 review, we loved its big, beautiful display, which looks good under any type of light. Our only gripe was its price tag, which isn't an issue now that it's on sale. The Apple Watch Series 4 automatically tracks running, swimming, yoga, rowing, and more. In real-world testing, it lasted roughly 24 hours on a full charge

If you prefer the always-on display of the Apple Watch Series 5, Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS/40mm) on sale for $384 (15) off.