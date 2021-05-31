Best HP Memorial Day sales 2021

Memorial Day sales are in full swing, and laptops are consistently among the most in-demand products every single year. There are a load of great Memorial Day laptop sales currently available from a variety of retailers, but HP often saves its best discounts for its own website.

Right now at the official HP webstore you can save up to 47% through Memorial Day, and the discounts go beyond just laptops. There is money off monitors and PC accessories as well, so whatever you’re shopping for HP is likely to have a deal that will appeal to you.

Prime Day 2021: What we know so far

Home Depot Memorial Day sales: Best deals right now

Some of these offers are limited quantity deals, which means only a handful of stock has been allocated to be sold at a discounted price. So don’t delay, take a look now before the biggest savings go.

Below we’ve rounded up our picks of the best HP Memorial Day sales, so take a look and pick up a shiny new laptop or PC accessory while they’re available at a steep discount.

Best HP Memorial Day sales

HP 15t-dy200 touch optional: was $819 now $659 @ HP

If you're after a laptop that is ideal for at-home learning or everyday use then this HP machine is the perfect pick. It sports an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 256GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch HD touch display. At $160 off it's one of the best HP Memorial Day sales.

View Deal

HP Spectre x360 13t-aw200: was $1,049 now $899 @ HP

It may have a slightly silly name, but the saving on this HP Spectre laptop is no laughing matter. Configured to include an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, a 1256GB SSD and a 13.3-inch FHD touch screen display, it's a smart buy especially at this price. View Deal

HP Envy 17t-cg100: was $1,279 now $1,099 @ HP

This well-specced laptop is a sizeable $180 off in the HP Memorial Day sales. Sporting an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 512GB SSD for storage, and Windows 10 preinstalled. It'll do everything you need and thanks to a 17.3-inch FHD display, it'll look good while doing it all. View Deal

HP Envy All-in-One 32-a0055: was $2,399 now $1,999 @ HP

$400 off this complete PC setup is one of the biggest discounts being offered this Memorial Day at HP. For the price, you get an all-in-one PC, a built-in soundbar, and a wireless keyboard and mouse set. Spec-wise you're getting a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, 1TB HDD and a 512GB SSD, and a 31-5-inch 4K display. View Deal