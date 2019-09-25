Act Fast: Lenovo Gaming Laptops Up to $600 Off

In addition to making some of the best business laptops around, Lenovo also makes some of the best cheap gaming laptops in the industry. Their Legion line of laptops offer ample horsepower at prices that won't break the bank. And for a limited time, you can score up 30% off various Legion laptops and desktops.

For a limited time, Lenovo is taking up to $600 off Legion laptops and desktops via coupon code "TWITCHCON19". After discount, Legion desktops start at $799.99, whereas notebooks start at $849.99.

Lenovo Legion Laptops: from $849.99 @ Lenovo

The 15.6-inch Legion Y545 sports a Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB 7,200 rpm HDD, and a GTX 1650 GPU. Coupon "TWITCHCON19" drops it to just $849.99, which is $150 off its normal price. View Deal

Lenovo Legion T530 Gaming Desktop: from $799 @ Lenovo

The Legion T530 is Lenovo's base gaming desktop. It packs a Ryzen 5 2400G CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 1TB 7,200 rpm HDD with 512GB SSD, and Radeon RX 570 GPU. Coupon "TWITCHCON19" drops it to $799, which is $249 off. View Deal

The models above are base configurations. In both instances, you can upgrade all components from the CPU to the GPU. Sister site LaptopMag reviewed the (older) Legion Y530 and loved its minimalist design calling it the Porsche of budget gaming laptops. It ditches the garish look of most gaming laptops for a minimalist design sans flashing lights and glowing logos.

In terms of performance, we haven't reviewed any of the systems on sale, however, they should provide ample power for casual gamers.

Lenovo's coupon is valid through October 4.