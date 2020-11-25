Act fast! Apple Watch Series 3 deal crashes to $119 today

This Apple Watch Series 3 deal is going to stand out from the hundreds of Black Friday deals. Yes, as the masses descend online to find the best discounts, Walmart's got one that will make other retails wonder if they can match, once it goes live at 7 p.m. ET today (Nov. 25).

Right now the Apple Watch 3 is on sale for $119 at Walmart. That's a big $60 (33%) off from the already low price of $179. That's for the 38mm version. The 44mm Apple Watch 3 is on sale at $149, down from $209.

Both are available with a silver Aluminum case and white sports band strap or space gray case with black strap, and both are without a doubt one of the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals we've seen.

While it's now three generations old, the Apple Watch 3 remains an excellent entry-level option into Apple's smartwatch ecosystem. One of the biggest benefits is its fitness tracking abilities, which let you monitor the progress of your workouts, including in the water thanks to its 50m water resistance.

watchOS 7, the latest software Apple offers for its smartwatches, is compatible with the Series 3. That includes customizable watch faces, easy shortcuts via Siri, sleep tracking and more handy features to make it an excellent wrist-based companion.

