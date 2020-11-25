Act fast! Apple Watch Series 3 deal crashes to $119 today

This Apple Watch Series 3 deal is going to stand out from the hundreds of Black Friday deals. Yes, as the masses descend online to find the best discounts, Walmart's got one that will make other retails wonder if they can match, once it goes live at 7 p.m. ET today (Nov. 25).
Right now the Apple Watch 3 is on sale for $119 at Walmart. That's a big $60 (33%) off from the already low price of $179. That's for the 38mm version. The 44mm Apple Watch 3 is on sale at $149, down from $209.
Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm): was $179, now $119 at Walmart
The Series 3 remains a brilliant smartwatch due to the up-to-date software and a classy, durable design. Don't forget the 44mm Apple Watch 3 for $149 if you want a bigger display too.View Deal
Both are available with a silver Aluminum case and white sports band strap or space gray case with black strap, and both are without a doubt one of the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals we've seen.
While it's now three generations old, the Apple Watch 3 remains an excellent entry-level option into Apple's smartwatch ecosystem. One of the biggest benefits is its fitness tracking abilities, which let you monitor the progress of your workouts, including in the water thanks to its 50m water resistance.
watchOS 7, the latest software Apple offers for its smartwatches, is compatible with the Series 3. That includes customizable watch faces, easy shortcuts via Siri, sleep tracking and more handy features to make it an excellent wrist-based companion.
Shop more Black Friday sales
- Amazon Black Friday sales: save on Fire TVs, Lego, Fitbit
- Adidas: up to 80% off hoodies, sneakers @ Amazon
- AirPods Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
- Alienware: up to $730 off gaming rigs
- Allswell: 20% off select items via "GOBBLE20" @ Allswell
- Apple Watch SE: was $279 now $229 @ Amazon
- Audible Plus: 38% off first 6 months
- Beautyrest: up to $300 off mattresses
- Best Buy: smart TVs as low as $79
- Bose 700 Headphones: was $379 now $339 @ Amazon
- Casper Mattress: up to 30% off everything @ Casper
- Chewy: up to 50% off pet supplies
- Chromebooks: deals from $129 @ Best Buy
- Cleaning supplies: spend $40, get $10 off @ Amazon
- Dell: laptop deals from $349
- Fitbit sale: up to $50 off @ Amazon (today only!)
- Galaxy S20/Note 20 sale: up to $250 off @ Amazon
- HP sale: up to 60% off all laptops
- Lego: spend $50, get $10 off @ Amazon
- Lenovo: ThinkPad sale from $799
- Microsoft: up to $900 off Surface, Xbox, more
- Mixbook: 50% off all photo books via "REVHLDY20"
- Nectar Mattress: $400 off + get $399 in free gifts
- New Balance: 25% off sitewide @ New Balance
- Nike: up to 40% off sneakers, tech fleece, hoodies @ Nike
- Nintendo Switch: shop all Switch stock @ Best Buy
- PC gaming sale: up to $200 off laptops, monitors @ Best Buy
- Prime Video: 50% off digital movies @ Amazon
- PS5 console: check stock @ Amazon
- OLED TV sale: deals from $899 @ Best Buy
- Purple: up to $400 off mattress + bundle @ Purple
- Roku sale: 4K streamers from $24 @ Amazon
- Samsung QLED TVs: up to $2,500 off all models @ Samsung
- Snacks & health bars: spend $50, get $10 off @ Amazon
- Sony PS5: sign-ups available @ Amazon
- Sony WH-1000xM4: now $278 @ Amazon
- SSD sale: up to 50% off Samsung EVO Plus SSDs @ Amazon
- TCL 50" 4K Android TV: was $349 now $229 @ Best Buy
- Verizon: free iPhone 12 w/ Unlimited
- Video games: buy 3 for the price of 2 @ Amazon
- Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $899 @ Best Buy
- Walmart: big-screen TVs, laptops, more from $278
- Whole turkeys: $1.99/lb. @ Amazon (Prime members)