Black Friday PS5 deals: Build your perfect PS5 library for $100

If you’re hunting for a PS5, you’re not likely to find any good Black Friday deals on it. Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but the console is still nearly impossible to find, and that’s not likely to change before next year. If, however, you already own a PS5 and are looking to build up your library, Black Friday is arguably one of the best times to do it.

While Black Friday gaming deals are usually a mixed bag, you’ll almost always find good sales on the video games themselves. Even newer games are often available at steep discounts, meaning that you can essentially build up a whole library for the normal price of two or three games.

As such, I’ve gathered up some of the staff’s favorite PS5 games and organized them by their Black Friday prices. If you give yourself a budget of $100, you can build up a substantial collection, whether it’s two $50 games, three $30 games, five $20 games or anything in-between. We’ve listed a few different options at each price, so you can work out the math yourself. With a $100 investment, you could keep your PS5 library stocked well into 2022.

PS5 Black Friday: $50 games

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade: was $69 now $44 @ Amazon

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is an enhanced and expanded version of a fan-favorite PS4 game. While the core game is fantastic and the updated graphics are stunning, the real draw here is the Intermission quest, which puts adorable ninja Yuffie Kisaragi front and center for about five hours.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

Ghost of Tsushima was one of the best games on PS4, and the PS5 remaster, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, is an even better experience. With enhanced graphics and frame rates, plus a substantial new area called Iki Island, this open-world samurai adventure is well worth your time.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is one of the PS5's first truly next-gen games. As adventuring partners Ratchet and Clank travel through dimensions, the PS5 can render new levels almost instantaneously, providing the backdrop for one of their most entertaining jaunts yet.

PS5 Black Friday: $40 games

Demon's Souls: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

Demon's Souls is one of the toughest games on PS5; it's also one of the best. This ultra-difficult action/RPG casts you as an adventurer in the cursed realm of Boletaria, then challenges you to overcome is deadly dungeons and towering bosses.

Far Cry 6: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The latest game in Ubisoft's long-running Far Cry series is up to usual standards, letting you explore a gorgeous Caribbean landscape while gunning down tons of difficult foes along the way. Far Cry 6 also features Giancarlo Esposito as a charismatic dictator with complicated motives.

Tales of Arise: was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy

Tales of Arise is the latest game in Bandai Namco's consistently excellent Tales series of JRPGs, and this one was worth the wait. You play as Alphen: an amnesiac swordsman who teams up with a band of misfits to save a fantasy world from a sci-fi threat.

PS5 Black Friday: $30 games

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

One of the newer games on this list, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is a rock-solid third-person action/adventure game, with plenty of enemies to fight, puzzles to solve and banter to hear. If you like superhero team-up stories, this is one of the better ones we've had recently.

Riders Republic: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Riders Republic is a multiplayer extreme sports game, letting you design and customize a character, then compete with dozens of other players with bikes, snowboards, skis or wingsuits. The game includes some impressive real-world locations, including Yosemite Valley and Sequoia Park.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales was one of the first games available on PS5, and it's still worth playing, if you haven't picked it up yet. It stars teenager Miles Morales as he picks up the Spider-Man mantle to defend New York City in Peter Parker's absence. The story is good, but the web-slinging is absolutely perfect.

PS5 Black Friday: $20 games

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

One of our favorite games of 2020, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is a massive open-world adventure with a keen eye for historical detail. You play as Eivor: a Viking warrior who must lead his clan to success in medieval England. There are also a few interesting twists in the ongoing Assassin's Creed story.

Hades: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon

Hades was one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch when it first launched; now, it's one of the best games on the PS5 as well. In this challenging rogue-lite, you play as Zagreus, son of Hades, who must challenge a variety of randomized foes and levels to escape his father's mythological domain.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: was $19, now $14 @ Best Buy

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is one of the finest games in years. You play as Padawan Cal Kestis as he seeks to rebuild the Jedi between Episodes III and IV, exploring a variety of fantastical locations along the way. The lightsaber combat is top-notch, and the PS5 version of the game looks better and runs smoother than its PS4 predecessor.

Black Friday PS5 games: Configurations

Assuming that your budget is $100, there are a few different ways you could make the math work. Two $50 games would be the simplest, but I wouldn’t actually recommend this method, since two games alone don’t really constitute a “library.”

Instead, I might go with two $40 games and a $20 game. Both Demon’s Souls and Tales of Arise are a few of my very favorite PS5 titles, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla offers more than 100 hours of playtime in its base game alone. Alternatively, get all three $20 games and a $40 game.

One intriguing way to make the math work is to buy one $50 game, one $30 game and one $20 game. If I were going this route, I would select Ratchet & Clank, Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Jedi: Fallen Order — but I’m also a sucker for action games with exploration elements, particularly if they’re part of rich storytelling universes.

Otherwise, we may see more PS5 games go on sale on Black Friday itself — or these games get even bigger price cuts. Stay tuned to Tom’s Guide, and you may be able to build an even bigger library for even less money.