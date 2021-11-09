Act fast! Nintendo Switch OLED in stock at Walmart right now

The Nintendo Switch OLED is rarely available so you better jump on this opportunity right now if you want one in time for the holidays.

Walmart has the Nintendo Switch OLED in stock for $349, and we expect it to go very fast. This console is red hot and has been sold out pretty much everywhere, so we would act very fast.

Back in stock: The Nintendo Switch OLED is a refreshed version of the popular handheld/home console. It offers a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display, a wide adjustable stand, a wired LAN port in the dock, and a larger 64GB of internal storage.

As you'll see in our Nintendo Switch OLED review, this console is a winner. It offers a colorful 7-inch OLED display that really brings the best Switch games to life. Plus, you get improved audio through better speakers.

Other highlights of the Switch OLED include a wired Ethernet port for higher-speed online gaming and a sturdier kickstand for propping up this console when you just want to kick back and play some Mario Kart.

The Switch OLED comes with 64GB of internal storage, so you should have plenty for room for your favorite games. The Nvidia Tegra X1 chip is unchanged from previous versions, so you don't get 4K gaming, but overall we were pleased with the performance of this console in our testing.

Nintendo rates the battery life of the Switch OLED for 4.5 to 9 hours, as it will vary based on the type of gaming you're playing. But overall we appreciated the endurance this console offers in our own battery testing.