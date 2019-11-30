Act fast: LG's flagship G8 is $399 until midnight

LG's G8 ThinQ rocks what you'd expect from a flagship in 2019: a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor, a 6.1-inch QHD+ OLED FullVision display, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 3500-mAh battery, 16-megapixel and 12-megapixel cameras on the rear, and an 8-megapixel counterpart facing forward.

LG's flagship for 2019 has a couple of unique features: You can log in with your hand and use gesture controls without even touching the phone. This Amazon version also has Alexa voice controls.

Then there's what you don't expect: LG's unique palm recognition, which recognizes the veins in your hand and lets you unlock the screen with just a wave. (You can also log in with your face or a fingerprint.)

The phone also recognizes three-dimensional hand gestures and lets you customize them to the phone's controls, letting you go all Johnny Mnemonic. Oh, and the speaker is the screen; yes, it does work well.

This unlocked Amazon-specific edition comes with Amazon Shopping, Amazon Music, Audible and other Amazon apps pre-installed. Alexa is built in and will respond to your voice commands to tell you the weather, the news or traffic conditions.

