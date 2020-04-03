The best gaming desks in 2020

The best gaming desks can boost your entertainment setup and make you more productive, especially as more and more people turn to working and playing from home. Gaming desks are a great compliment to any home office, whether you're playing the best PC games, streaming to Twitch, doing work or just kicking back with a movie.

If you're not familiar with gaming desks, they're designed to be comfortable for gamers and workers alike. And in some cases, they come with designs that are both ergonomic and have features, like hooks for headphones and drinks, that make them useful for so many people.

Actually buying a gaming desk — and finding the best gaming desk on the market — isn't so simple. There are a slew of options on the market and determining which is the best gaming desk and which deserves to be left on the shelf can take serious time and energy.

So, in a bid to reduce some of that complexity and make it simpler, we've compiled the following roundup of the best gaming desks on the market right now. At any budget and with any set of features, the following gaming desks are must-haves.

Read on to learn more about the best gaming desks available now.

The best gaming headsets to buy now

Our picks for the best gaming PCs

Here are the best webcams available

What are the best gaming desks?

Out of all the gaming desks we evaluated, the Arozzi Arena Gaming Desk should prove to be your best option.

The desk comes with a nice mix of design and sturdiness, and although it's on the pricey side, it'll be the kind of desk that lasts you a long time without fear of needing to replace it anytime soon.

Arozzi's gaming desk comes with a stellar design and has enough desk space to accommodate plenty of monitors, other computers, your gaming accessories, and so much more.

And although the Arozzi Arena Gaming Desk is somewhat heavy compared to some other options in this roundup, it earns its award as the best gaming desk by being easily portable, so you can quickly set it up where you want and get to playing whenever you see fit.

Overall, it's hard to find fault with any of the best gaming desks listed below. And you'll undoubtedly find some options that you like better than others. But if you want a quick, simple fix, the Arozzi Arena Gaming Desk is the way to go.

Arozzi Arena Gaming Desk (Image credit: Arozzi)

1. Arozzi Arena Gaming Desk

Simplicity reigns supreme

Width: 63 inches | Depth: 31.5 inches | Type: Straight | Color Options: Red, Blue, Green, White, Black

Great design

Plenty of desk space

Great color options

Expensive

Heavy (176 pounds)

The Arozzi Arena Gaming desk is one of the best gaming desks you can buy, thanks in no small part to its big, outstanding design. The desk is 63 inches wide, giving you plenty of room for your equipment, and since it's 31 inches deep, you don't need to sit too close to your screen while you play.

Arozzi's desk is extremely sturdy and it has a custom mouse pad finish, so you can use your mouse without additional pads. And since it comes in five attractive colors, you can get an Arozzi desk that looks nice in any room of the house.

Although at 176 pounds, it's one of the heavier gaming desks on the market, Arozzi has made the Arena Gaming Desk easy to move around, making it an ideal choice for many in our roundup of best gaming desks.

Walker Edison Gamer Command Center (Image credit: Walker Edison)

2. Walker Edison Gamer Command Center

Corner gaming, anyone?

Width: 51 inches | Depth: 29 inches | Type: L-shape | Color Options: Black, Glass, Silver, SmokeGrey, White

Perfect for small spaces

Universal CPU stand

Multi-monitor support

Smaller than some alternatives

Simple design

Walker Edison sells an outstanding gaming desk option if you're someone who needs a corner desk. And while it's not the biggest (it's 51 inches wide), it's ideal if you have a smaller space you want to have a gaming desk in, and you like the idea of being able to interact with your monitor on one side and write on the other.

The desk itself comes in a variety of colors, including black and silver, and you can also opt for a glass version, if you so choose. Best of all, it comes with a universal desktop stand and a keyboard tray, which should make playing games and handling your accessories a bit easier. And the best part is, it won't break the bank.

GreenForest Corner Computer Gaming Desk (Image credit: Green Forest)

3. GreenForest Corner Computer Gaming Desk

Ideal for those who need workspace

Width: 44.3 inches | Depth: 29 inches | Type: L-shaped | Color Options: Black, Bright Walnut, DarkWalnut, Oak

Affordable price

Great for small spaces

Sturdy design

Simple design

Cheaper components

If you want something a bit bigger than a traditional corner desk, check out the L-shaped desk GreenForest. This gaming desk can fit in a corner, but also has an area that adds additional desk space and makes it easy to store more stuff on your desk.

The desk has a nice design for easily managing your cables, and thanks to sturdy, adjustable feet, you can easily keep your desk level. There isn't any storage in the desk, but thanks to its design, you should be able to use multiple monitors at the same time.

Best of all, the desk is one of the more affordable options in this roundup, making it immediately more attractive to those folks who want to save a few bucks on a gaming desk.

Mr Ironstone Gaming Desk (Image credit: Mr. Ironstone)

4. Mr Ironstone Gaming Desk

Best for the gamers who plays through the night

Width: 45.3 inches | Depth: 29 inches | Type: Straight | Color Options: Black, White

Cool add-ons

Easy cable management

Sturdy design

Smaller desk space

Somewhat expensive

Mr Ironstone's gaming desk comes with two of the neatest designs in this roundup: A cupholder attached to the left side of the desk and a hook in the front to mount your headphones. The desk is also made from a laminated surface that the company says provides the right space and material to house your accessories. Indeed, cable management is a key component in this desk, and something that might come in handy for gamers who often need such a feature.

The desk itself is a little small at 45 inches wide, but it's made from sturdy components that shouldn't break down. Better yet, Mr Ironstone notes that the desk is easy to clean, which could come in handy for hardcore gamers who spend hours playing their favorite titles, spilling Cheeto dust everywhere.

Waleaf Vitesse Gaming Desk (Image credit: Waleaf)

5. Waleaf Vitesse Gaming Desk

Game in style

Width: 55.1 inches | Depth: 23.6 inches | Type: Straight | Color Options: Black, Red, Carbon Fiber Black

Great add-ons

Plenty of desk space

Charger included

Somewhat expensive

Short period for parts guarantee

If you're in the market for a slick gaming desk, the Waleaf Vitesse Gaming Desk is for you. The desk comes with an expansive 55-inch deck and features a hook for your headphones and a cupholder for your drink. And since it's so big, you can easily fit a few monitors on the desk without much trouble.

The desk is made from sturdy materials and comes with a four-port smart USB handle rack charger so you can keep your accessories and phone charged while you're playing your favorite games. Best of all, the desk ships with a free replacement and parts guarantee for 120 days.

Aside from all of that, the Waleaf Vitesse Gaming Desk might be among the best-looking options in our roundup of the best gaming desks. With a stylish design and a footprint that makes it easy to fit anywhere in the house, it's hard to find too much not to like about this gaming desk.

Vitesse Vit 47 (Image credit: Waleaf)

6. Vitesse Vit 47

The brightest of bright designs

Width: 47.2 inches | Depth: 23.6 inches | Type: Straight | Color Options: Red, LED Red, LED Black, Black

Great design

One-year warranty

Charging port included

Somewhat expensive

LED light versions are extra

Another Waleaf option, the Vitesse Vit 47 is easily one of the best-looking in this roundup, thanks to its compelling design and support for LED lights. With the LED lights, you can change your desk's color on the fly and create a truly bespoke gaming experience while you're playing.

Additionally, the desk comes with a hook for holding your headphones and a cupholder for keeping your drink safe while you play. The desk also comes with a charging port for keeping your phone and accessories charged, and a storage tray helps you keep all of your stuff in one place. You'll even get a one year warranty with the desk.

Like the other Waleaf desk, the Vit 47 comes with a fantastic design and would look stylish in just about any room. If style and design is what you're after, the Vit 47 might be your best bet.

How to choose the best gaming desk for you

Of course, choosing the best gaming desk for you is an individual decision based on what you're hoping to achieve. But there are some things you want to keep in mind.

For one, you want to consider how big of a space you have for a desk, and whether the desk you're considering buying is the right size for the space. If it's not, move on.

One of the issues with gaming desks is that they don't often come with storage, so you'll want to be sure you have places to store files and other content in your house before you opt for a gaming desk.

Aside from that, think about some of the extras you'd find value in. Do you want things like a hook for your headphones or a cupholder for your drink? They're nice to have, but they also run up your gaming desk's cost. The same goes for fancy LED lights on your desk.

But alas, gaming desks aren't overwhelmingly expensive. Sure, they'll set you back a couple hundred dollars, but that's far cheaper than what you could spend on other desks.