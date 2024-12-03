7 best products to help you prioritize health during this holiday season

When the holiday season hits, it's not uncommon for health and wellness to take a back seat. Who can blame you? It's a stressful time of year, and it certainly doesn't help that that winter is kicking in. Luckily, our team of product testers and fitness experts have come up with a collection of items that can make having a successful holiday period little bit easier.

For example, the Oura Ring 4 is an essential health-tracking wearable for establishing a steady sleep schedule and staying on top of your daily activity goals. Similarly, sunrise alarm clocks like the Hatch Restore 2 can help you get out of bed even when it's still dark outside. As the weather gets colder, it's also important to keep up with your nutrient intake, so we included our favorite immersion blender for making soups on this list.

Whether your goal is to stay active, manage stress, or generally prioritize health during the holiday season, check our editor-approved picks below.

Best products for a healthy holiday season

SPONSORED Oura Ring 4: $349 at ŌURA During this busy holiday season, a smart ring like the Oura Ring 4 can help you focus on your holistic health by keeping track of your activity, monitoring your sleep and managing your stress. As we said in our Oura Ring 4 review, it's “everything a smart ring should be: comfortable, accommodating, long-lasting, and capable of telling me things about my health that I didn’t even consider.” This discreet smart ring comes in six colors, so you can easily find one that matches your style no matter which holiday party you’re going to. Plus, with features like a Readiness Score, Daytime Stress and Cardiovascular Age, you’ll get a more holistic view of your health to help you feel your best over the winter months.

Hatch Restore 2: $169 at Amazon In the morning, the Hatch Restore 2 gradually lights up before sounding an alarm of your choice (be it natural animal sounds or house music), simulating a sunrise inside your bedroom. By night, it can be used as a reading light as it gradually dims once you hit the ‘rest’ setting. There’s no denying that alarm clocks are dated, rarely featuring in trendy bedroom aesthetics, and Hatch is aware of this. That’s why it’s designed its Restore 2 sunrise alarm clock with soothing natural colors and a fabric exterior, so it can sit on your bedside table without creating an eye sore. Considering its versatile functionality and sleek design, the Hatch Restore 2 is a bedroom accessory worth investing in as we head into the darker months.

Vitamix A3500 Blender: was $699 now $599 at Amazon The Vitamix A3500 proves that not all blenders are made equal. From the company rooted in helping customers each more fruits and vegetables, this top-tier Vitamix blender is ready to help you maintain a balanced diet during the winter. Not only will it impress with dinner prep for holiday hosting, but on any weeknight, you can have luscious soups fast. When you connect it to your smartphone, the app gives you access to an additional 17 programs as well as more than 500 recipes, so you'll be able to get creative while still eating well. Although it's true there are more affordable blenders out there, few have the power and versatility of the Vitamix A3500.

Smartwool Cushion Socks: $27.50 at Amazon Just because it's getting colder, it doesn't mean your outdoor activities need to come to a halt. As long as you're properly prepared clothing-wise, you can run, hike, ski, snowboard, camp and climb to get outside during your holiday breaks. Keeping your feet warm is a must, which is why we recommend picking up a pair (or three) of the Smartwool Cushion Socks. Smartwool is the brand to beat when it comes to cold-weather base layering, with decades of experience producing some of the outdoor world's coziest socks, long underwear and more. Made of Merino wool, these socks offer an unbeatable level of warmth and breathability.

Patagonia Nano-Air Light Hybrid Hoody: $299 at Patagonia Outdoor runs are only as successful as how prepared you are for the weather conditions. But we all know that layering can be tricky as you warm up from your workout. That's what's great about the Patagonia Nano-Air Light Hybrid Hoody — it will keep you cozy when you step outside and help you ease into your warmup. But then when you kick things up a notch, the breathable material will maintain a comfortable airflow so you don't overheat. This jacket won't slow you down, either. The 100% recycled polyester shadow ripstop shell and lining offer rather generous stretch. The Patagonia Nano-Air Light Hybrid Hoody available in several colors and sizes XS-XXL.

Levoit LV600S Smart Humidifier : $109 at Amazon Cold air usually means dry air, and for some people that means worsened allergies and other pesky respiratory effects. That's where a humidifier could be a smart investment for you. The Levoit LV600S Smart Humidifier is your best bet for indoor climate control, offering around 50 hours of runtime and over 750 square feet of coverage. It exudes warm or cold mist, either on demand or on your predetermined schedule — all at a reasonable cost. A humidifier can also come in handy if you have house plants to tend to, which offer a slew of health benefits on their own if you choose the right ones. Don't take dry air lightly — if you feel your skin and lungs starting to get parched, get a humidifier.

Therabody RecoveryTherm Cube: $149 at Amazon When you exercise in colder weather, the muscles in your body tend to get less blood flow. AKA, it's more difficult to effectively recover, especially after those rigorous workouts (and yes, putting up holiday decorations definitely counts for that!.) While our 7-move, 5-move, and 3-move stretches can help, something like Therabody's RecoveryTherm Cube can take your recovery routine one step further. With heating, cooling, and even alternating modes, this neat gadget can strap to all your major muscles for on-demand relief. Great for serious athletes and those with casual aches alike, the Therabody RecoveryTherm Cube is a must-have in every household.