Don't buy an iPad Mini right now — low stock hints a refresh could be coming soon

It is a bit strange, but based on new rumors, we recommend not buying the iPad Mini, which we consider one of the best tablets you can get, right now. New reports claim that iPad Mini stock is "constrained", meaning that production of Apple's tiniest iPad are down and stock is low.

As seen on Apple Insider, the constrained stock hints that Apple may be working on a refresh of the iPad Mini, welcome news for one of the best iPads.

With Apple Intelligence coming to all future Apple devices, it's no surprise that the company would want to refresh every one of its products. Outside of adding AI to the tablet, the iPad Mini hasn't seen a significant update since the redesigned iPad Mini 6 was released back in 2021.

We also have reports from the Apple Whisperer, Mark Gurman, who posted on X that the low production could indicate a refresh is in the works, mostly to get AI onto the tiny tablet.

Many Apple stores are low on stock of the iPad mini in several configs, while the device is considered “constrained” internally within Apple, I’m told. That *could* be a sign a new one is coming. It hasn’t been updated since 2021. Wouldn’t be surprised to see it updated for AI.August 26, 2024

The iPad Mini has had a sporadic update schedule since it was first introduced in 2012. The first four generations were on a yearly schedule but Gen 5 didn't release until 2019 with the current model appearing two years later.

There were rumors that Apple would release a new iPad Mini back in May during the "Let Loose" event but that turned out to be an iPad Pro with the new M4 chip.

Potential updates to a new iPad Mini could include moving the front-facing camera and Face ID sensor similar to what was done on the new M4 iPad. Though with the smaller iPad, that may not be as necessary since it isn't a "laptop replacement" like the iPad Pro.

We have seen rumors that the iPad Mini and iPad Air will be getting OLED displays, but those leaks claimed we wouldn't see a new iPad Mini until 2026 and those rumors just make us want an iPad Mini Pro.

An AI-powered iPad Mini would also need, at a minimum, an A17 Pro or M4 processor. The sixth-gen iPad Mini features an A15 chipset. If rumors are to be believed every next-gen iPhone will have an A18 processor, including the rumored iPhone SE 4. So, it's not out of the realm of possibility that the next iPad Mini will get a boosted processor specifically for AI.

Apple could reveal an iPad Mini refresh at the Glowtime Apple Event on September 9. The company could also wait until later in the fall when it releases new MacBooks and Macs though. We'll just have to wait and see.

