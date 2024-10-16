Amazon reveals 4 new Kindles — everything we know

Amazon has just unveiled four new Kindle models. These include refreshes of the existing Kindle 2022 and Kindle Paperwhite (2021), an updated Kindle Scribe that utilizes generative AI, and the brand-new Kindle Colorsoft, the company’s first color Kindle.

This announcement is significant considering Amazon hasn’t released any new Kindles since 2022. The company recently discontinued the Scribe, so this new model should alleviate fears that Amazon had discontinued it like the Kindle Oasis. And of course, the new Kindle Colorsoft will no doubt give competitors like Kobo’s color e-readers a run for their money.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Kindles. Also, be sure to read our hands-on previews of the Kindle Colorsoft and Kindle Scribe (2024).

Kindle Colorsoft

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

People have wanted a color Kindle for years and the company has finally answered that request with the new Kindle Colorsoft. This e-reader is effectively Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, only with a display that supports color.

Like that device, the Colorsoft has a 7-inch display and packs 32GB of storage. The Colorsoft also has the same high-contrast, fast page turns, auto-adjusting front light and weeks of battery life. The e-reader has high contrast on both color and black-and-white content and features technology that enhances color and brightness without washing out details. It also supports wireless charging, is waterproof, and has eight weeks of battery life, according to Amazon.

Kindle Scribe

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The new Kindle Scribe is the largest Kindle in the lineup. While it will be great to read books on, this device really exists for all you notetakers. And in case you were wondering, the Kindle Scribe supports generative AI.

The Scribe has new white borders and an updated display featuring a smooth, paper-like texture that makes it feel like you’re writing on a real sheet of paper. This is not only thanks to the sharp 300 ppi resolution, but the new Premium Pen which features haptics and a soft-tipped eraser that makes it feel like an actual pencil.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The new Active Canvas feature lets you write directly on whatever book you’re reading. What’s interesting about this feature is that your notes become part of the page, with the text dynamically flowing around your text. If you resize the text’s font size or style, the book layout changes practically in real-time.

Sometime in 2025, an update will allow you to write notes in the side panel and easily hide them. With the new AI-powered notebook feature, the Scribe can also quickly summarize pages of notes into bulletpoints. And in case you’re wondering, yes, the Scribe’s AI can fix your (crappy) handwriting. Both of these features are very similar to Apple Intelligence’s Writing Tools.

Kindle Paperwhite (2024)

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Though the new Kindle Paperwhite isn't a radical departure from the existing model, its subtle changes arguably make it a better e-reader.

Amazon says the new Kindle Paperwhite has 25% faster page turns when you’re scrolling through your Kindle Library or the Kindle Store. Thanks to the display’s oxide thin-film transistor, the e-reader has a higher contrast ratio, which in turn helps text and images appear sharper and clearer. The 7-inch display (up from 6.8 inches on the previous model) should also make for a better reading experience.

The Kindle Paperwhite is waterproof and packs 16GB of storage. It comes in three colors: Raspberry, Jade and Black. The Signature Edition comes with 32GB of storage, optional wireless charging, auto-adjusting front light and comes in Metallic Raspberry, Metallic Jade and Metallic Black.

Kindle (2024)

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Last but not least is the new entry-level (or basic) Kindle. Like its bigger siblings, Amazon’s smallest e-reader has a 300 ppi, glare-free display. It also has faster page turns, a higher contrast ratio and a front light that’s 25% brighter at max setting—matching the Kindle Paperweight in that regard.

The basic Kindle comes in a new Matcha color, packs 16GB of storage, and promises “weeks” of battery life.

Outlook

Things have been quiet on the Kindle front for nearly two years, so it’s good to see Amazon finally announcing new Kindle models. The Kindle Colorsoft and Kindle Scribe are the most exciting of the bunch, but the updated basic and Paperwhite Kindles are fine (if subtle) updates to the existing models.

The Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite are available now on Amazon, with starting prices at $109 and $159 (respectively). The Kindle Colorsoft drops on October 30 starting at $279, while the Kindle Scribe arrives on December 4 with a starting price of $399.