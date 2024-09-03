Unagi has a huge sale — how to get a 2-month rental for free right now

Unagi makes one of the best electric scooters we've tested. In an effort to make its scooters more accessible, Unagi launched a scooter rental service, which starts from $59/month.

Unagi anniversary sale: rent free for 2 months @ Unagi

As part of its five year anniversary sale, Unagi is offering new subscribers two free months of rental service. After your two free months, you can rent scooters such as the Editor's Choice Unagi Model One Voyager from $59/month. In our Unagi Model One Voyager review, we said this scooter is an excellent choice for commuters, as it's extremely light, fast, and is great on hills.

Unagi's rental program includes all maintenance costs as well as theft and damage protection. It offers Netflix-style flexibility in that you can cancel at anytime and there are no long-term commitments: You can cancel or modify your rental at any given time. There's even an upgrade option that ensures that you're always riding the latest in scooter technology and design.

You have the option of renting either the Model One Classic from $59/month or the Model One Voyager from $79/month. (You can choose from refurbished or new scooters. Pricing for a new scooter is $89/month).

