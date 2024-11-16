Best Black Friday MacBook deals: Lowest prices now on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

You don't have to wait for Black Friday to save big on a new MacBook. I've been covering MacBooks for over 20 years — including at Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide — so I know a good discount when I see one.

One of the best things about MacBooks is that you don't have to get the latest model to enjoy a great experience. For example, you can enjoy all the latest Apple Intelligence features — from Writing Tools and Cleanup in Photos to the new Siri — using any MacBook with an M1 chip or newer.

But you'll definitely get better performance and battery life from newer MacBooks, along with some nice perks. For example, if you're deciding between the MacBook Air M3 vs Air M2, the new Air M3 has faster Wi-Fi 6E and dual monitor support.

So what are the best Black Friday MacBook deals so far? For me it's the MacBook Air M2 for $749 on Amazon, which is $250 off. And the brand-new MacBook Pro 14-inch with the M4 chip is over $100 off. Here's all the biggest discounts so far.

Black Friday MacBook Deals

MacBook Air 15 (M3): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon

The latest MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 15-inch M3 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers fantastic performance from its M3 chip along with class-leading battery life (15:03). It packs a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

MacBook Pro M3: was $1,599 now $1,349 @ Amazon

Apple's M3 MacBook Pro packs the M3 chip into a design that also offers more ports and the stunning Liquid Retina XDR display. It's not as powerful as the upcoming M4 MacBook Pro, but it's still a fantastic machine that has plenty to give.