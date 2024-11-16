Best Black Friday MacBook deals: Lowest prices now on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro
Save big on the best MacBooks
You don't have to wait for Black Friday to save big on a new MacBook. I've been covering MacBooks for over 20 years — including at Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide — so I know a good discount when I see one.
One of the best things about MacBooks is that you don't have to get the latest model to enjoy a great experience. For example, you can enjoy all the latest Apple Intelligence features — from Writing Tools and Cleanup in Photos to the new Siri — using any MacBook with an M1 chip or newer.
But you'll definitely get better performance and battery life from newer MacBooks, along with some nice perks. For example, if you're deciding between the MacBook Air M3 vs Air M2, the new Air M3 has faster Wi-Fi 6E and dual monitor support.
So what are the best Black Friday MacBook deals so far? For me it's the MacBook Air M2 for $749 on Amazon, which is $250 off. And the brand-new MacBook Pro 14-inch with the M4 chip is over $100 off. Here's all the biggest discounts so far.
Quick Links
- MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $649 @ Walmart
- MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon
- MacBook Air 13 (M3): was $1,099 now $799 @ Best Buy
- MacBook Air 15 (M3): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon
- MacBook Pro M3: was $1,599 now $1,349 @ Amazon
- MacBook Pro 14 (M4):
was $1,599 now $1,474 @ Amazon
Black Friday MacBook Deals
MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $649 @ Walmart
Lowest price: It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and very good speed.
Price check: sold out @ Best Buy | sold out @ Amazon
MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon
The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops. It's remarkably light and thin, yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we gave this laptop an Editor's Choice award because of its versatility, battery life and performance. Just note that the newer MacBook Air M3 is now available.
Price check: $899 @ B&H | $799 @ Best Buy
MacBook Air 13 (M3): was $1,099 now $799 @ Best Buy
The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.
Price check: $899 @ Amazon | $899 @ B&H
MacBook Air 15 (M3): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon
The latest MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 15-inch M3 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers fantastic performance from its M3 chip along with class-leading battery life (15:03). It packs a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.
MacBook Pro M3: was $1,599 now $1,349 @ Amazon
Apple's M3 MacBook Pro packs the M3 chip into a design that also offers more ports and the stunning Liquid Retina XDR display. It's not as powerful as the upcoming M4 MacBook Pro, but it's still a fantastic machine that has plenty to give.
Shopping for the latest MacBook Pro? The new MacBook Pro 14-inch sports Apple's super fast M4 chip, all the latest Apple Intelligence features and a new 12MP Center Stage webcam. In our M4 MacBook Pro review, we loved the over 18 hours of battery life and the optional nano-texture display.
MacBook Pro 14” (M4/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,549 @ Best Buy
Member exclusive deal: Thanks to its M4 chip, the new MacBook Pro offers up to 2x faster Neural Engine performance for AI tasks and 2x faster ray tracing compared to the old M3 models. You also get a 14-inch (3024 x 1964) nano-texture display glass screen that reduces glare, a sharper 12MP FHD webcam and extended battery life (up to 24 hours.) My Best Buy Plus/Total members now get $50 off.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Mark Spoonauer is the global editor in chief of Tom's Guide and has covered technology for over 20 years. In addition to overseeing the direction of Tom's Guide, Mark specializes in covering all things mobile, having reviewed dozens of smartphones and other gadgets. He has spoken at key industry events and appears regularly on TV to discuss the latest trends, including Cheddar, Fox Business and other outlets. Mark was previously editor in chief of Laptop Mag, and his work has appeared in Wired, Popular Science and Inc. Follow him on Twitter at @mspoonauer.