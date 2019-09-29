Which Switch Lite Game Should You Buy First?

The Nintendo Switch Lite is here, and the reviews are in: If you want a small, sleek, entirely handheld gaming system, this is the gadget to pick up. With its smaller, sharper screen, dedicated D-pad and array of colorful chassis, the Switch Lite offers a few advantages over its full-size cousin. However, since you can't dock the Switch Lite to a TV, the small console tends to do better with smaller, self-contained adventures that you can play on the go.

I surveyed Tom's Guide staff members to get their Switch Lite picks. There's something here for everyone, from bite-sized puzzles, to medium-sized adventures, to surprisingly big multiplayer matches. The Switch Lite itself may be lightweight, but the games you can play on it are anything but.

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is probably the best game on Switch. But it's also an enormous game that requires a big screen to fully appreciate its visuals and level design. The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening is the perfect compromise for the undockable Switch Lite, combining clever puzzles and a satisfying gameplay loop with a smaller world map and more focused scope. Link's Awakening is a faithful remake of the 1993 Game Boy classic, complete with the dreamlike story and devious dungeons that made the game such a hit in the first place. This time around, though, the game has a gorgeous full-color aesthetic and adorable 3D character models that resemble animated wooden dolls. While Link's Awakening may hold the dubious honor of being the second-best Zelda game on the Switch, it's a perfect choice for the Switch Lite. — Marshall Honorof

Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! / Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu!

Pokémon: Let's Go Eevee/Pikachu! is an excellent game for on-the-go Pokémon catching. It works similarly to the mobile game Pokémon Go, offering simple controls for maneuvering your trainer and tossing pokéballs. Your goals are to collect gym badges and complete your Pokédex. You can even link your mobile Pokémon account to your Let's Go game and merge your Pokémon library. When you're using the Switch Lite, you can catch all kinds of Pokémon no matter where you are. Let's Go will evoke nostalgia for fans of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl on the DS, while serving as a straightforward introduction to the Pokémon franchise for younger gamers. — Kate Kozuch

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

I know what you're thinking: The Switch Lite, with its relatively small 5.5-inch screen, tiny buttons and unswitchable nature, is not a good home for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. However, I don't think all those limitations should condemn Switch Lite owners to budget-priced indie side scrollers and mobile ports. The Switch Lite, like the original model, was destined for bigger things — and what could be bigger than Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? As far as fighting games go, it falls into that "easy to learn, hard to master" camp, meaning the Switch Lite's downsized inputs should suffice for the game's simple control scheme. Plus, there's a good chance that all your friends already have Smash Ultimate. And trust me, you haven't endured true FOMO until all your pals are brawling online without you. — Adam Ismail

Untitled Goose Game

The Switch Lite's ultraportability and lack of dock support feel like a natural fit for Untitled Goose Game . For starters, the game is a low-risk purchase at only $20. Next up, the title's simplistic, cartoonish graphics are just as easy to read on the Switch Lite's screen as they would be on a TV (just change the default font from cursive to print). Lastly, the game's bite-sized gameplay, where each short mission asks you to ruin a moment in a townsperson's life, is perfect for small breaks when you're on a trip. Untitled Goose Game's dark sense of humor can even bring a teeny amount joy to a traffic jam. — Henry T. Casey

Wilmot's Warehouse

If you're making the most of the Switch Lite and traveling around with it, it's a toss-up as to whether you'll feel energized or drained by the end of the day. That's why you need the equally relaxing and engaging Wilmot's Warehouse. As a square-shaped warehouse worker, you must take in deliveries, sort them into their logical locations and then bring requested items to the serving hatch. You can begin a cycle of three deliveries and dispatches at will, meaning that you can create an ordered warehouse, even when the rest of your life is in chaos. Or, you could make the most of your good mood by zipping Wilmot between the stacks of items, hunting down your final order and dragging it to the window, all to the sounds of a chilled-out electronic soundtrack. It's consistently satisfying in a way few other games can match. — Richard Priday