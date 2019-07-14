Best Food Delivery Apps

There's nothing better than going out to eat — except maybe the "going out" part. Fortunately, the rise of food delivery apps means that you can still have someone else handle the cooking even when you'd prefer not to get dressed up, fight traffic or leave the comfort of the couch.

An estimated 38 million Americans will use a food delivery app this year, according to a report from eMarketer — an increase of 21% from 2018. But which apps deliver the goods? Here's a closer look at the top food delivery apps available for iPhone and Android and what each one brings to the table.

Grubhub (Android, iOS)

GrubHub (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

There's a reason Grubhub ( Android , iOS ) is one of the first names to come to mind when you think of food delivery. Grubhub partners with an incredible variety of restaurants, from nationwide chains to your neighborhood mom-and-pop diner, for a selection that can satisfy just about every food craving you can think of, all on demand. Using Grubhub, you can search for restaurants by cuisine or location, quickly order food from the menu and track your order from the app, all hassle-free and without any extra charges. (Individual restaurants may have order minimums and other fees.) Grubhub users can order delivery or takeout and take advantage of special deals available only within the app.

Doordash (Android, iOS)

DoorDash ( Android , iOS ) boasts operations in 600-plus cities across the U.S. and Canada. Featuring a wide range of cuisines from sushi to fast food, DoorDash features easy ordering (including quick reordering of your favorites), with options to track your delivery, pick up your food or schedule your deliveries for the most convenient times. The app includes a "Yum Score" that rates food quality and how well a restaurant works with DoorDash to get your food out quickly — a helpful feature if you want your food delivered nice and hot. DoorDash also lets you order alcohol and mixers from local wine and liquor stores where local laws allow.

Seamless (Android, iOS)

Seamless (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Another food-delivery-app giant under the Grubhub banner, Seamless ( Android , iOS ) delivers food from a wide variety of restaurants and cuisines, with full-menu options and without any extra fees. Customers can browse by food or location, and have their grub delivered at work or home; they can also arrange to have their meals ready for pickup. Though Seamless operates in a number of U.S. cities, it has the best coverage in New York City, partnering with everyone from big chain restaurants to neighborhood food joints to offer some of the best food on the go or delivered to your doorstep in the Big Apple.

Uber Eats (Android, iOS)

Uber's entry into the food-delivery-app wars feels like a natural extension of its ride-sharing app, bringing the company's on-demand touch to the world of food delivery. Uber Eats ( Android , iOS ) users can easily search for their favorite restaurant or discover new food places nearby. Then, with just a few taps, they can place an order for immediate or scheduled delivery and track the order in real time, just as if they had booked an Uber ride. You can pay either with a credit card or through credits on your Uber account, and from within the app, you have the option to tip the person bringing you your food. Another plus is Uber's global reach, giving you good odds of being able to order food on demand across major cities worldwide.

Caviar (Android, iOS)

Caviar (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Available in 28 cities and regions across the country, Square's Caviar app ( Android , iOS ) brings you food from a rich selection of local restaurants, with real-time GPS tracking for deliveries as well as the option to pick up your food to save on delivery-and-service fees. Caviar offers a number of in-app exclusive deals, and it focuses less on fast food compared with other apps. Instead, Caviar emphasizes other types of restaurants.

BeyondMenu (Android, iOS)

BeyondMenu ( Android , iOS ) offers many of the usual food delivery options across a variety of markets and cuisines. Users can search for food deliveries by distance or cuisine, apply coupons and special offers, and easily customize their orders to opt for delivery or pickup. In a departure from similar apps, however, BeyondMenu allows users to reserve tables at local restaurants for those times you truly want to go out to eat.

Postmates (Android, iOS)

Postmates (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Postmates ( Android , iOS ) is ready to satisfy your food cravings 24/7 with the option to have just about anything delivered from local stores to your doorstep. You can order pizza, burgers, groceries or even things like clothing or cellphone chargers from local restaurants and retail partners. Postmates does include a delivery charge and surge pricing during peak hours, but a $9.99-per-month Postmates Unlimited service removes surge pricing and delivery charges for orders greater than $15.

Delivery.com (Android, iOS)

Delivery.com ( Android , iOS ) aims to stand out from other food delivery apps by going beyond that one service. Sure, you can order your favorite munchies for delivery or takeout, but Delivery.com also can bring you groceries, beer, wine and spirits. It also gives you the option to schedule pickups and drop-offs for laundry and dry cleaning.

goPuff (Android, iOS)